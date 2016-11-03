Search
    St. Croix Central trapshooting team wins conference title

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:35 a.m.
    Members of the St. Croix Central trapshooting team are (back, l-r) Morgan Clark, John Miles, Dylan Sweet, Hunter Moegenburg, Austin Boettcher, Tucker Nauss, Caleb Davis and Jared Tritz; (middle) Kenzi Anderson, Mallory Miles, Cecelia Imboden, Kyle Peters, Kelton Rozeboom, Peter Dueth, Sam Lang and Jake Nyhagen; (front) Marie Hamlin, Kaylee Johnson, Spencer Trainor, Mitchel Clark, Cooper Richards, Brock Thorsen and Brandon Reed. Missing from the photo are Ethan Boettcher and Jana Reis.

    The St. Croix Central FFA Trapshooting club has placed first in Conference 3 in the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League for the second straight season.

    The Panthers also had the top individuals in two divisions. Placing first in Conference 3 for boys is senior Jake Nyhagen with an average score of 22 (out of 25) and for girls, junior Cecelia Imboden with an average score of 20.1.

    The Panthers had eight of the top 15 shooters in the boys division. It was led by Nyhagen and his first place finish. He was followed by Kelton Rozeboom (fifth), Tucker Nauss (seventh), Austin Boettcher (eighth), Spencer Trainor (tenth), Jared Tritz (12th), Brock Thorsen (13th) and John Miles (15th).

    Central’s girls took five of the top seven places in their division, led by Imboden as the division champion. She was followed by Marie Hamlin (fourth), Mallory Miles (fifth), Kaylee Johnson (sixth) and Kenzi Anderson (seventh).

    The SCC Trap Club placed first in Conference 3 with 2,457 points, followed by Cassville with 1,503.5 points. Rio was third and Superior was fourth in the conference.

    Any SCC students interested in being part of the spring trapshooting team is encouraged to attend the team kickoff meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the high school.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
