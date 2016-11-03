St. Croix Central trapshooting team wins conference title

The Panthers also had the top individuals in two divisions. Placing first in Conference 3 for boys is senior Jake Nyhagen with an average score of 22 (out of 25) and for girls, junior Cecelia Imboden with an average score of 20.1.

The Panthers had eight of the top 15 shooters in the boys division. It was led by Nyhagen and his first place finish. He was followed by Kelton Rozeboom (fifth), Tucker Nauss (seventh), Austin Boettcher (eighth), Spencer Trainor (tenth), Jared Tritz (12th), Brock Thorsen (13th) and John Miles (15th).

Central’s girls took five of the top seven places in their division, led by Imboden as the division champion. She was followed by Marie Hamlin (fourth), Mallory Miles (fifth), Kaylee Johnson (sixth) and Kenzi Anderson (seventh).

The SCC Trap Club placed first in Conference 3 with 2,457 points, followed by Cassville with 1,503.5 points. Rio was third and Superior was fourth in the conference.

Any SCC students interested in being part of the spring trapshooting team is encouraged to attend the team kickoff meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the high school.