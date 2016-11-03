Somerset coach Abby Christensen said it was a 180-degree emotional swing for everyone rooting for Swanson at the state meet.

“It went from tears of pride to tears of fear,” Christensen said. “She was running an amazing race, doing everything we talked about all week.”

Swanson spent more than 30 minutes at the medical tent, receiving an IV. Christiansen said the medical staff reported to her that Swanson was dehydrated. Christensen pointed to a couple races earlier in the season where Swanson was not at her strongest at the end of the race and said the coaches will watch this more closely in the future to see if it has been an ongoing issue.

The runner who finished fifth at the state meet had a time of 19:00. Christensen said that’s the pace Swanson had set for herself. Swanson had worked the previous week to improve her speed at the start of the race and it worked. By the 400 meter mark she was in the top 20 and by the half-mile mark she had moved into the top 10.

“We had our sites on the top 10 and she was after it. It was beautifully run race,” Christensen said.

Spectators noticed Swanson’s finish, not just because she was struggling, but because of the iron will she showed in using every ounce of strength she had to reach the finish line.

“She’s so tough; she’s a quiet tough. She’s a very humble person,” Christensen said.

Swanson has competed at state in all three of her high school seasons. She placed 14th last season and her goal was to improve upon that finish. Christensen said she expects Swanson to come back even stronger next year.

“I think this is going to ignite her fire for next year. I think it will make her want it even more,” Christensen said.