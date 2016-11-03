The Panthers relied on a power game on both sides of the ball to take down the Chieftains, the defending WIAA Division 4 state champions, 21-14, last Friday on the Chieftains’ home field.

The Panthers will be on the road again this Friday in Level 3 of the playoffs. Central, the fourth seed, will play at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at 7 p.m. on Friday in Galesville. G-E-T is the second seed in the bracket. G-E-T (10-1) was the champion of the Coulee Conference. St. Croix Central coach Tony DiSalvo said this Friday’s game will be a pairing of two teams that rely heavily on the running game. G-E-T has a powerful fullback and a quick halfback who fuel their ground attack out of a double-wing offense.

In last Friday’s win the Panthers showed they can slow down one of the best running attacks in the area. Osceola was only able to gain 110 yards on the ground. The Chieftains were so frustrated by the Panther defense that they tried to pass 29 times. Osceola had success with passing in the first half, but some adjustments were made at halftime and the Chieftains were held scoreless in the second half.

The SCC coaches have a stable full of halfbacks they use depending upon the matchup. The coaches thought their best chance against Osceola was to try overpowering the Chieftains. So they inserted senior Cole Refsnider at halfback. Between Refsnider and fullback Ryan Larson, the Panther ground game battered the Osceola defense. Central finished the night with 301 yards of total offense, all from the ground game. They only tried one pass and it went incomplete.

“We ran the ball and ran it hard. We knew if we’d run right at them we’d be in good shape,” DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo said the Panther linemen deserve a good deal of the credit because they were able to control the line, creating avenues for Refsnider and Larson to work. Refsnider finished the game with 157 yards on 27 carries and Larson contributed 71 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Collin Nelson was an excellent changeup, darting into seams to gain 48 yards on 14 carries.

Central got on the scoreboard first in Friday’s game. On their second possession, the Panthers drove 65 yards to the end zone. It was a mix of Larson and Refsnider on the carries. When Refsnider ran inside, Larson was often an extra lead blocker to help create an open hole.

Refsnider scored all three of the Central touchdowns, with the first coming on a three-yard blast. Osceola came right back with a scoring drive.

Central then went on another sustained drive. Nelson opened the drive with a first down run. Refsnider then gained 24 yards on a pitchout and Larson followed by blasting up the gut for 16 yards. The drive was completed when a fake to Larson up the middle opened up the outside for Refsnider, who scored easily from seven yards out.

Osceola had five minutes left in the half and the Chieftains used it all to get the tying score. With quarterback Brett Carlson hitting several passes, the Chieftains got the tying score with 16 seconds left in the half.

In the second half, both defenses showed why the programs are perennially in the playoffs. It wasn’t until the late stages of the third quarter that the Panthers were able to begin another scoring drive. The drive stretched into the fourth quarter. Refsnider got the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard blast with 10:48 remaining.

Central’s defense took care of the rest, frustrating the Chieftains.

DiSalvo said the three losses to Osceola since the start of the 2015 season became a sore point for the Panthers. That’s when Central joined the Middle Border Conference and the Panthers had beaten all of the MBC teams except Osceola in their two seasons in the league. Now they’ve beaten all their MBC counterparts.

“We’ve made quite a statement in the Middle Border Conference. I think we’ve got some rivalries going in two years,” DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo said the Panther seniors stood out this week, not wanting their season to end in a loss to Osceola, as it did in 2015. He said Refsnider and Trevor Nelson led the seniors, and it showed on defense, where they were the team’s leading tacklers.