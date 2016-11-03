The Tiger defense put a number of big hits on the Onalaska quarterbacks and receivers, knocking the Hilltoppers into hibernation as the Tigers marched to a 55-29 win.

That win advances the Tigers to this Friday’s Level 3 rematch with Rice Lake, which will be played on the Warriors’ artificial turf field at 7 p.m. on Friday. This will be the fourth time the Tigers and Warriors have clashed in the past two seasons.

Rice Lake beat the Tigers 52-40 when the teams met in the second week of the season. New Richmond coach Keith Badger said Rice Lake isn’t the same team that the Tigers faced in August.

“They’re like us. They mature as the season goes on and grows into their offense,” Badger said.

The Tigers looked like a mature team at Onalaska Friday. The Tigers were clearly the more physical team and it showed in the results. Onalaska quarterback Brayton Duin suffered a dislocated shoulder and didn’t return. The Hilltoppers’ big-name receivers, Jalen Sample and Tyler Hughes, had to be helped from the field multiple times after big hits delivered by the Tigers.

This matchup put the spotlight on the Tiger secondary and the defensive backs shined brightly. Brandon Powers matched up against Sample, one of the most athletically gifted receivers in the state. Sample got a few catches, but Powers gave him a battle like he’s never seen before this season.

“Brandon has to be one of the top defensive backs in the area,” Badger said. “We’ll put Brandon up against any receiver.”

That could be critical this Friday against Rice Lake, after Kenny Bednarek toasted the Tiger secondary for a pair of touchdowns in the first meeting with the Warriors.

Powers is also one of the best kick returners in the area. Immediately after Onalaska tied the score at 7-7 in the first quarter, Powers returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers led the game the rest of the way. It was the second straight week where Powers returned a kick for a touchdown.

Noah Powers took on Hughes and continued to emerge as a second strong cover corner. Linebacker Nick Johnson often had to cover slot receivers and did so with exceptional results. He had one interception that was called back on a penalty, but it was on his interception return where Duin was injured, trying to tackle Johnson.

If any of the Onalaska receivers tried to get upfield, they had to deal with Tiger safeties Blake Kretovics and Noah Towberman. And once the Tiger safeties put a lick on a receiver, those receivers are wary of venturing downfield again.

“We had to change our scheme and play really physical man on their receivers,” Badger said. “That was our game plan, to be really physical with them.”

The Tiger defensive front also fulfilled its assignment of putting heavy pressure on the Hilltopper quarterbacks. Senior lineman Tom McKinney came up with an added bonus, intercepting a screen pass late in the third quarter.

Excellent play from the defense and special teams often gave the offense excellent field position. And the offense took full advantage. The offense generated seven touchdowns. Senior running back Sam Altena scored five touchdowns for the third straight game, finishing with 184 yards rushing.

For the past several games, the Tigers have used a variety to build up their lead and then they used Altena as the knockout punch in the second half.

The Tigers opened the game with quarterback Mikah Kier finding Kretovics on a crossing pattern. Kretovics bolted past the Onalaska secondary for a 58-yard touchdown. Altena and Kier both scored in the second quarter. Altena scored four touchdowns as the Tigers worked to eat up the clock in the second half.

The offense has been producing points at a record pass. Over the past three games, the Tigers are averaging 56 points per game. The 55 points on Friday comes on the heels of the 65 points in the playoff opener against Medford. Those two games rank among the highest-scoring games in Tiger history.