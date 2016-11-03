The time has come for the Tigers. The Tigers will compete this Friday at the 2016 WIAA Boys Division 2 State Soccer Championships after winning the sectional championship on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Marshfield at Wausau East High School.

The Tigers will face Elkhorn in the Division 2 state semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The state championships are played at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The Tigers go into the state tournament with a 19-4-1 record while Elkhorn is 21-1-1.

Pete Melloy has served as head coach of the Tigers since the program received varsity status in 2005. Melloy played in three state tournaments as a high school player and it’s always been his goal to get the Tigers to this level.

“I wanted these kids to create those memories they’ll never forget,” he said.

The Tigers certainly did that in their sectional wins on Thursday and Saturday. The Tigers made their final home game of the season a success when they defeated Onalaska 3-0 in the sectional semifinals on Thursday. The best was yet to come. The Tigers scored first and never trailed in a 4-1 win over Marshfield in the sectional championship game at Wausau East High School on Saturday.

The teams battled evenly through the first 20-plus minutes of the game. At that point, Melloy inserted Kyle Rachner and Jose Rapalo to up the team’s energy level. Minutes later, Rapalo made the play that set up the first Tiger goal. Rapalo slid feet first, knocking the ball away from a Marshfield defender. He chased down the ball in the corner, sending a pass to Croix Hare, who flowed to the ball to support Rapalo. Hare launched the ball toward the Marshfield goal, putting it out of reach of the Marshfield keeper and into the net for the opening goal.

“That goal doesn’t happen without Jose,” Melloy said.

New Richmond held the 1-0 lead well into the second half. Marshfield was beginning to take more chances and play more physically, growing more frustrated with New Richmond’s control of the ball.

That frustration led to a New Richmond penalty kick at the 64:49 mark. Tiger senior Adam Schoepke took the kick and he continued to be nearly unstoppable on penalty kicks. He scooted a shot just out of the reach of the Marshfield keeper for a 2-0 lead.

If the New Richmond boys got overconfident with that goal, it didn’t last long. Marshfield took advantage of a Tiger defensive error to score just over a minute later, at 66:02.

That goal gave Marshfield a boost in energy and the next 10 minutes saw Marshfield get a few more good scoring chances.

Around the 80th minute the Tigers got a good scoring chance and it seemed to revive them. Over the final 10 minutes, New Richmond looked like a championship team, carrying the action to Marshfield. In the final four minutes, New Richmond scored twice off plays made on strong individual efforts. The first came from Sean Flandrick and the second from Zach Landt.

Melloy said those goals were the type he looks for in the Tigers’ system.

“You have to play as a total team. You can’t force the issue, and when things happen, you have to take advantage,” he said. “When we get chances we get really good ones. We don’t give up easy opportunities.”

The win was the 13th straight for the Tigers. The goal surrendered Saturday was the first scored by a New Richmond opponent in those 13 games. No team had scored on the Tigers in more than a month. The last time an opponent scored against the Tigers was on Sept. 19 when the Tigers tied Eau Claire Memorial, 1-1. Over those 13 games, the Tigers have outscored their opponents, 66-2.

Sixteen of the Tigers’ 19 victories this season have come on shutouts.

Melloy said he has no concerns about facing Elkhorn at the state tournament.

“We rise to the level we need to. I don’t care what team it is. We’re good enough and unselfish enough, we’ll create opportunities. We just have to capitalize on them,” he said.

Onalaska

The Tigers were stronger physically than Onalaska. That worked against the Tigers in the first half, with a number of fouls called on the Tigers where they were simply the more powerful of the athletes in a one-on-one battle.

But the superior conditioning paid off in the second half. The foul calls started to go against Onalaska and the Tigers capitalized. Twice, Schoepke scored off penalty kicks in the second half, for the Tigers’ first and third goals. Schoepke’s uncanny ability to capitalize on penalty kicks has been a major advantage for the Tigers this season. Schoepke doesn’t make a big charge at the ball on his penalty kicks. He uses a patient delivery on his kicks that doesn’t give away where he’s planning to kick the ball. It’s been incredibly successful, including going 3-3 in the games last week.

The Tigers’ second goal against Onalaska was a jaw dropper. Freshman A.J. Johnson has become more willing to assert himself in the offensive zone. Johnson got the ball in the offensive zone, pinballed around several defenders and fired a shot that cleanly beat the Onalaska keeper at the 61:14 mark. That was the goal that knocked the steam out of Onalaska.

The win was the 12th straight shutout by the Tigers. Senior Blake Getschel has been in goal for nearly all of those wins. Melloy said the coaches were looking for one of the three keepers on the team to step forward and take hold of the job. Getschel convinced the coaches he was ready in the middle of the season. He’s shown the confidence and poise the coaches were looking for.