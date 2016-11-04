The Tigers were defeated 2-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals by Elkhorn. The Tigers finish their season with a 19-5-1 record. This is the first time the Tigers have reached the WIAA state tournament in the program's 12-year existence.

New Richmond scored first in the state semifinal game. Senior Zach Landt made a run down the left edge of the field deep into the Elkhorn end. He crossed a pass to the front of the net, where junior Sean Flandrick redirected the ball past the Elkhorn keeper at the 10:23 mark.

The Tigers' lead lasted seconds. Elkhorn got a man free in front of the Tiger net and scored at the 10:56 mark.

While Elkhorn had more good scoring chances, the game remained tied until the 71st minute. At 71:10, Elkhorn's leading scorer broke free for a short run in the offensive zone to score the go-ahead run.

Injuries severely depleted the Tigers. Tiger leading scorer Adam Schoepke suffered a knee injury in the Marshfield game. He tried to play against Elkhorn, but lasted less than 10 minutes. The Tigers then lost Tyler Blattner to an injury midway through the first period to further limit the team's able bodies.