New Richmond led at Rice Lake, 27-21 at halftime. But the Tigers were held scoreless in the second half, allowing Rice Lake to come back for a 36-27 victory. Rice Lake will now face Green Bay Notre Dame, the team that defeated New Richmond in last year's Division 3 state semifinals.

St. Croix Central is one of two fourth seeds from around the state to reach the state semifinals. The Panthers advanced on Friday night with a 41-21 win over second-seed Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau. Central advances to the state Division 4 semifinals, which will be played either this Friday or Saturday. Central will face Little Chute, which was a 30-21 win over Freedom. Little Chute was the number one seed in their eight-team bracket. The state semifinal will be played Friday at Merrill, according to an announcement from Central athletic director Jeremy Kerg.