New Richmond football defeated, but SCC advances in state playoffs
The New Richmond football team saw its 2016 season come to an end on Friday night, but the St. Croix Central football team has advanced to the WIAA state semifinals.
New Richmond led at Rice Lake, 27-21 at halftime. But the Tigers were held scoreless in the second half, allowing Rice Lake to come back for a 36-27 victory. Rice Lake will now face Green Bay Notre Dame, the team that defeated New Richmond in last year's Division 3 state semifinals.
St. Croix Central is one of two fourth seeds from around the state to reach the state semifinals. The Panthers advanced on Friday night with a 41-21 win over second-seed Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau. Central advances to the state Division 4 semifinals, which will be played either this Friday or Saturday. Central will face Little Chute, which was a 30-21 win over Freedom. Little Chute was the number one seed in their eight-team bracket. The state semifinal will be played Friday at Merrill, according to an announcement from Central athletic director Jeremy Kerg.