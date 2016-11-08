DiSalvo is in his 17th season as the varsity coach at St. Croix Central. He received the honor after leading the Panthers to a 41-20 win over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in Level 3 of the WIAA Division 4 state playoffs on Friday. The previous week, the Panthers knocked out the top seed in the region, previously unbeaten Osceola.

"It was a combination of hard work, dedication, kids listening to their coaches and trusting what the coaches had to say, and executing the game plan," DiSalvo said of Friday's win. "We played very well on offense and I thought we played even better on defense," DiSalvo said.

DiSalvo grew up in River Falls, before his family moved to Cumberland, where he attended high school. He competed in football, basketball and track at Cumberland.

DiSalvo is a 1985 graduate of UW-River Falls.