St. Croix Central coach DiSalvo named Packers Coach of the Week
St. Croix Central football coach Tony DiSalvo has been honored as the Green Bay Packers HIgh School Coach of the Week.
Each week during the high school football season, the Packers honor one high school coach from the hundreds of high school programs across Wisconsin.
DiSalvo is in his 17th season as the varsity coach at St. Croix Central. He received the honor after leading the Panthers to a 41-20 win over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in Level 3 of the WIAA Division 4 state playoffs on Friday. The previous week, the Panthers knocked out the top seed in the region, previously unbeaten Osceola.
"It was a combination of hard work, dedication, kids listening to their coaches and trusting what the coaches had to say, and executing the game plan," DiSalvo said of Friday's win. "We played very well on offense and I thought we played even better on defense," DiSalvo said.
DiSalvo grew up in River Falls, before his family moved to Cumberland, where he attended high school. He competed in football, basketball and track at Cumberland.
DiSalvo is a 1985 graduate of UW-River Falls.