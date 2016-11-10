Search
    Altena is All-Region Offensive Player of the Year; several local players honored

    By Dave Newman on Nov 10, 2016 at 6:05 p.m.
    New Richmond senior Sam Altena (28), was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the All-Region voting. He’s shown in action in last Friday’s game at Rice Lake.

    The strength of the Middle Border Conference in football in 2016 was reflected in last week’s Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region voting.

    New Richmond had five players earn all-region honors and St. Croix Central placed four players on the all-region team.

    New Richmond senior running back Sam Altena was named as the region’s Offensive Player of the Year. Altena has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season while setting Tiger records for rushing yards in a season and a career.

    Altena was one of three Tigers to receive all-region honors for their work on offense. Senior offensive tackle Dayton Dodge and junior tight end Blake Kretovics were also chosen on offense.

    Representing the Tigers on defense were defensive lineman Tom McKinney and defensive back Brandon Powers.

    St. Croix Central had two players placed on the all-region offense and two more on the defense.

    Seniors Trevor Nelson and Cole Refsnider were named to the all-region defense, Nelson at defensive end and Refsnider at linebacker. On offense, senior lineman Jordan Winegar was selected, as was sophomore running back Ryan Larson.

    Middle Border Conference players on All-Region team

    Offense

    Dayton Dodge New Richmond Offensive Line

    Jordan Winegar St. Croix Central Offensive Line

    Jared Schumaker Osceola Offensive Line

    Sam Altena New Richmond Running Back

    Tanner Johnson Osceola Running Back

    Ryan Larson St. Croix Central Running Back

    Blake Kretovics New Richmond Tight End

    Ryan McGregor Ellsworth Wide Receiver

    Defense

    Tom McKinney New Richmond Defensive Line

    Trevor Nelson St. Croix Central Defensive End

    Cole Refsnider St. Croix Central Inside Linebacker

    Tanner Johnson Osceola Inside Linebacker

    Joe Swanson Osceola Outside Linebacker

    Isaac Nilssen Baldwin-Woodville Outside Linebacker

    Brandon Powers New Richmond Defensive Back

    Jason Bents Osceola Defensive Back

    Offensive Player of the Year: Sam Altena, New Richmond

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
