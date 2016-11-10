Altena is All-Region Offensive Player of the Year; several local players honored
The strength of the Middle Border Conference in football in 2016 was reflected in last week’s Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region voting.
New Richmond had five players earn all-region honors and St. Croix Central placed four players on the all-region team.
New Richmond senior running back Sam Altena was named as the region’s Offensive Player of the Year. Altena has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season while setting Tiger records for rushing yards in a season and a career.
Altena was one of three Tigers to receive all-region honors for their work on offense. Senior offensive tackle Dayton Dodge and junior tight end Blake Kretovics were also chosen on offense.
Representing the Tigers on defense were defensive lineman Tom McKinney and defensive back Brandon Powers.
St. Croix Central had two players placed on the all-region offense and two more on the defense.
Seniors Trevor Nelson and Cole Refsnider were named to the all-region defense, Nelson at defensive end and Refsnider at linebacker. On offense, senior lineman Jordan Winegar was selected, as was sophomore running back Ryan Larson.
Middle Border Conference players on All-Region team
Offense
Dayton Dodge New Richmond Offensive Line
Jordan Winegar St. Croix Central Offensive Line
Jared Schumaker Osceola Offensive Line
Sam Altena New Richmond Running Back
Tanner Johnson Osceola Running Back
Ryan Larson St. Croix Central Running Back
Blake Kretovics New Richmond Tight End
Ryan McGregor Ellsworth Wide Receiver
Defense
Tom McKinney New Richmond Defensive Line
Trevor Nelson St. Croix Central Defensive End
Cole Refsnider St. Croix Central Inside Linebacker
Tanner Johnson Osceola Inside Linebacker
Joe Swanson Osceola Outside Linebacker
Isaac Nilssen Baldwin-Woodville Outside Linebacker
Brandon Powers New Richmond Defensive Back
Jason Bents Osceola Defensive Back
