New Richmond had five players earn all-region honors and St. Croix Central placed four players on the all-region team.

New Richmond senior running back Sam Altena was named as the region’s Offensive Player of the Year. Altena has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season while setting Tiger records for rushing yards in a season and a career.

Altena was one of three Tigers to receive all-region honors for their work on offense. Senior offensive tackle Dayton Dodge and junior tight end Blake Kretovics were also chosen on offense.

Representing the Tigers on defense were defensive lineman Tom McKinney and defensive back Brandon Powers.

St. Croix Central had two players placed on the all-region offense and two more on the defense.

Seniors Trevor Nelson and Cole Refsnider were named to the all-region defense, Nelson at defensive end and Refsnider at linebacker. On offense, senior lineman Jordan Winegar was selected, as was sophomore running back Ryan Larson.

Middle Border Conference players on All-Region team

Offense

Dayton Dodge New Richmond Offensive Line

Jordan Winegar St. Croix Central Offensive Line

Jared Schumaker Osceola Offensive Line

Sam Altena New Richmond Running Back

Tanner Johnson Osceola Running Back

Ryan Larson St. Croix Central Running Back

Blake Kretovics New Richmond Tight End

Ryan McGregor Ellsworth Wide Receiver

Defense

Tom McKinney New Richmond Defensive Line

Trevor Nelson St. Croix Central Defensive End

Cole Refsnider St. Croix Central Inside Linebacker

Tanner Johnson Osceola Inside Linebacker

Joe Swanson Osceola Outside Linebacker

Isaac Nilssen Baldwin-Woodville Outside Linebacker

Brandon Powers New Richmond Defensive Back

Jason Bents Osceola Defensive Back

Offensive Player of the Year: Sam Altena, New Richmond