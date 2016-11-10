Martell led Somerset to the Middle Border Conference last season. She ranked fifth in scoring among Wisconsin high school girls basketball players in the 2015-16 season, averaging 23.7 points per game.

Martell is one of the leading scorers in Somerset basketball history. She reached the 1,000-point milestone in her career in January, which was when she made her verbal commitment to Montana State. She was the first Somerset girls basketball player to reach 1,000 points during their junior season.