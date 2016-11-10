Search
    Tori Martell signs national letter of intent with Montana State University

    By Dave Newman on Nov 10, 2016 at 6:04 p.m.
    Somerset basketball standout Tori Martell (center) is shown Wednesday as she signs her national letter of intent to play college basketball at Montana State University.

    Tori Martell has made her decision official.

    Martell signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont. MSU is an NCAA Division 1 program. She is one of four recruits who signed with MSU on national signing day.

    Martell led Somerset to the Middle Border Conference last season. She ranked fifth in scoring among Wisconsin high school girls basketball players in the 2015-16 season, averaging 23.7 points per game.

    Martell is one of the leading scorers in Somerset basketball history. She reached the 1,000-point milestone in her career in January, which was when she made her verbal commitment to Montana State. She was the first Somerset girls basketball player to reach 1,000 points during their junior season.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
