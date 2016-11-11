Playoff Football: Tiger offense finally hits the wall

But in the second half of the Division 3 playoff game at Rice Lake last Friday, the offense hit the wall. After scoring 27 points in the first half, the Tigers were held scoreless in the second half. That resulted in the Tigers losing to Rice Lake 36-27 in Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs.

Last year the Tigers were winners at Level 3, which is the state quarterfinals. Last year they lost to Green Bay Notre Dame in the state semifinals. Rice Lake advances to Level 4, with Notre Dame again being the opposition in the state semifinals.

The Tigers finish the season with a 9-3 record. Two of their losses came against Rice Lake.

In the three games leading into Friday’s clash with Rice Lake, the Tigers had scored 168 points, an average of 56 points per game. They were close to that average with the 27 points they scored in the first half at Rice Lake.

Tiger coach Keith Badger said Rice Lake didn’t do anything different defensively in the second half. He said it was the matter of small mistakes and penalties that resulted in the Tigers’ offense grinding to a standstill.

Badger said he saw warning signs of struggles in the opening minutes of the game.

“We started slow. We struggled with energy. We beat them in a lot of areas, but not offense and energy,” Badger said.

Rice Lake opened the game with a 64-yard scoring drive, getting all the yardage on the ground.

The track meet feel of the first half got rolling when the Tigers answered back in three plays. Tiger quarterback Mikah Kier found receiver Noah Powers open behind the Rice Lake secondary. Powers outran two Rice Lake defenders to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

Rice Lake answered back almost as quickly. For the second straight week the Tigers faced an exceptional wide receiver. Rice Lake’s Kenny Bednarek caught a quick slant and was off like the start of one of his track races, breaking away for a 51-yard touchdown.

The Tigers then slowed things down a bit, getting the same results. They used a 12-play drive to march 63 yards, with Sam Altena scoring on a two-yard run.

Rice Lake opened the next drive with a quarterback keeper that covered 33 yards. It wasn’t long before the Warriors scored again to lead 21-13.

Late in the quarter the Tiger offense played with precision. Altena led the charge, starting a drive with runs of 11 and 14 yards. Kier capped the drive with a four-yard run and the Tigers trailed 21-20.

Altena then got it done on defense, forcing a Rice Lake punt with a third down quarterback sack. The Tigers then went on a 67-yard drive, using an impressive mix of runs and passing. They scored with 16 seconds left in the half on a one-yard run by Altena. That put the Tigers in front 27-21 at halftime.

Rice Lake took a 28-27 lead in the third quarter. The Tigers fumbled the ball right back to the Warriors. Rice Lake didn’t score off the turnover, but the Tigers were stuck with poor field position through most of the remainder of the game.

Rice Lake scored late in the game. The Tiger coaches decided to let Rice Lake score, hoping to stop the two-point conversion. That would have left the margin at seven points and given the Tigers a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately, Rice Lake quarterback Steve Scheurer got off a pass for the two points and the game was out of reach for the Tigers.

Altena ends his career with one of the most productive seasons in Tiger history. He had 94 yards rushing on Friday. He finishes the season with 2,030 yards rushing on 283 carries. He scored 35 touchdowns. All three figures rank among the tops by Wisconsin high school players this season.

This completes the fourth season for the Tigers under Badger. Dating back to the final two games of the 2013 season, the Tigers have been 28-10 since then.

“We had a four-year plan,” Badger said of the coaching staff. “With the exception of winning a state championship, we accomplished pretty much everything. We’ll set another four years out and be a little more ambitious.”

In the past three seasons the Tigers have played in nine playoff games, winning six of them.

“The seniors have taken the program places its never been in its 121 years,” Badger said. “Our question is, where do we go from here?’