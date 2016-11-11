Playoff Football: Panthers reach state semis with 41-20 win

The Panthers advanced to the Division 4 state semifinals last Friday with a 41-20 win at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Galesville on Friday. The Panthers will face Little Chute in the Division 4 state semifinals this Friday. That game will be played at 7 p.m. at Stanley-Boyd High School.

Central is one of two fourth seeds from around the state that have advanced to Level 4 of the state playoffs. Little Chute is a number one seed from its eight-team bracket.

Central and Little Chute are vastly different teams in style and approach. While Central has advanced with its triple option offense, Little Chute is a pass-first offense. Little Chute’s quarterbacks have passed for more than 2,500 yards this season and their top receiver, Kyle Hietpas, has caught 69 passes. Little Chute (10-2) plays in the North Eastern Conference, where it finished second behind Luxemburg-Casco, which lost to Green Bay Notre Dame in the Division 3 playoffs last Friday.

With its win on Friday, Central now stands at 9-3 for the season. G-E-T was the champion of the Coulee Conference, bringing a 10-1 record into last Friday’s game. That included a nine-game win streak leading into Friday.

G-E-T may have been prepared for the Panthers’ running attack, but the Central coaches had been keeping an ace up their sleeve during the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Panthers had rarely thrown the ball in the playoff wins against Northwestern and Osceola, so G-E-T had no scouting knowledge of the Panthers’ ability to pass.

Central didn’t pass often on Friday, but when the Panthers threw the ball, it had huge consequences. Central quarterback Collin Nelson threw the ball five times, but completed four of the passes. All of them were big plays in Panther scoring drives, with the four completions covering 164 yards. The passing attack augmented the typical success of the Panther ground attack, which finished with 161 yards.

The opening kickoff in Friday’s game delivered a blunt wakeup call for the Panthers. G-E-T returned the kickoff to the Panther 20-yard line, setting up the opening touchdown of the game. Both teams punted on their next possession, before Central’s offense began to find its way. A long pass from Nelson to his brother, Trevor, set up the Panthers’ opening touchdown, a one-yard blast by fullback Ryan Larson.

G-E-T runs its offense out of a double-wing formation, which is a tightly bunched arrangement with all 11 players packed between the tackles. It’s success comes off misdirection, causing defenses to have trouble finding the player carrying the ball.

The Panthers were the defense that had the most success this season against the G-E-T offense. The Panthers used exceptional pursuit on defense, with the defensive ends and linebackers savagely pursuing possible ballcarriers. Four Panthers finished the game in double digits for tackles. Larson led the team with 17 tackles, while Refsnider, Cody Kavitz and Josh Hennon also had 10 or more tackles.

Central coach Tony DiSalvo said one of the keys of the defense was the work of defensive tackles Nathan Berends and Cole Gostovich.

“Their job was to take on blockers. On one play, Behrends took out four guys,” DiSalvo said.

With that pursuit, the Panthers bottled up the G-E-T offense. After scoring on the opening possession, G-E-T didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

Meanwhile, the Panther offense was mixing up plays that mixed up the G-E-T defense. Central scored again on its next drive. A 56-yard pass from Collin Nelson to Brady Williquett got the ball near the goal line and Nelson punched it in from there to make Central’s lead 14-6.

It looked like the half would end 14-6, but the G-E-T coaches tried a trick play late in the half and it backfired on them. Badly. G-E-T tried a fake punt and the Panthers had it completely covered. This gave Central the ball inside the G-E-T 40 with a minute left on the clock.

Nelson picked up a big chunk of the remaining yardage when he scrambled out of the pocket. Halfback Cole Refsnider scored the touchdown, carrying a pitch five yards to the corner of the end zone. The Panthers suddenly had a much safer cushion at 21-6 with 16 seconds left in the half.

Central opened the second half with another long scoring drive, sparked by passes to Trevor Nelson and Alec Fischer. Larson scored again, making the lead 28-6.

Collin Nelson and Refsnider would add scores later in the second half as the Panthers ate up the clock with prolonged scoring drives.

DiSalvo said the work of the offensive line was key in the success seen on Friday. Nelson was able to complete the long passes because of the excellent pass protection done by the offensive line.

This was the fifth time in six years that Central has been able to reach Level 3 of the state playoffs, putting them in select company for consistent success. But it is the first time in that stretch they were able to get beyond that hurdle.

“We had a great crowd there on Friday and we want a great crowd Friday at Stanley,” DiSalvo said.