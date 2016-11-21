Search
    Winter sports get rolling this week

    By Dave Newman on Nov 21, 2016 at 10:20 a.m.
    The Somerset girls basketball team kicked off the local winter sports season last Thursday with a game at Hudson. Shown in action for the Spartans are Kaitlyn Struemke (23) and Callie Willie (30). The Spartans will play at home this Monday and Tuesday.1 / 3
    The New Richmond boys hockey team is shown in action during a practice last week.2 / 3
    Sierra Rondorf is shown in action during a New Richmond girls basketball practice last week. The Tigers begin their 2016-17 schedule this Tuesday with a game at Prescott.3 / 3

    While one local team played last week, there are a number of varsity teams that will be in action this week.

    The action starts on Monday, when the Somerset girls basketball team hosts St. Croix Falls. The Spartans are the only area winter team that has already played, losing an 84-59 decision at Hudson last Thursday.

    The Spartans will be one of four local teams that will be active on Tuesday. The Spartans begin their Middle Border Conference schedule at home Tuesday against Amery.

    The New Richmond and St. Croix Central girls will also begin their schedules on Tuesday. New Richmond will play at Prescott in MBC action, while St. Croix Central hosts Colfax in a non-conference game.

    The Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team will start its season on Tuesday. The Stars will play at Somerset, which will serve as the team's home rink for most games this season. The game will be played at 6 p.m. against Superior.

    The Stars will also be in action next Friday and Saturday, playing in a tournament at Black River Falls.

    The area boys basketball season will kick off on Saturday, when New Richmond plays at Eau Claire Memorial at 1 p.m.

    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
