Winter sports get rolling this week

The Spartans will be one of four local teams that will be active on Tuesday. The Spartans begin their Middle Border Conference schedule at home Tuesday against Amery.

The New Richmond and St. Croix Central girls will also begin their schedules on Tuesday. New Richmond will play at Prescott in MBC action, while St. Croix Central hosts Colfax in a non-conference game.

The Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team will start its season on Tuesday. The Stars will play at Somerset, which will serve as the team's home rink for most games this season. The game will be played at 6 p.m. against Superior.

The Stars will also be in action next Friday and Saturday, playing in a tournament at Black River Falls.

The area boys basketball season will kick off on Saturday, when New Richmond plays at Eau Claire Memorial at 1 p.m.