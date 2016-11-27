Hudson is physically taller and more athletic than any team Somerset faced in the regular season last year. It’s the type of competition the Spartans didn’t face until they lost to Hayward in the WIAA sectional tournament last year.

“If you have a couple non-competitive games at the start of the season you don’t have to confront your bad habits,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg, saying his team “knows what they have to get better at.”

Non-conference games this season against Rice Lake, Bloomer, Silver Lake-Glencoe and Mahtomedi will offer the Spartans much sturdier tests than they faced in previous non-conference schedules.

Lindenberg said the Spartans felt some pressure over being undefeated so late into last season. He said this loss might help them focus on other important things.

“They have pretty aggressive goals for the season. We’re trying to get them to focus on game-by-game, getting them to focus on the process,” Lindenberg said.

The Spartans return a smart, senior-filled team that has been running the same offensive and defensive systems since they were freshmen. Hudson’s height forced the Spartans to run through a number of levels of their offense to get productive shots. They were able to eventually get their shots. Despite Hudson’s best efforts, Tori Martell was still able to score 21 points to lead the Spartans. Kaitlyn Struemke finished with 14 points and Avery Gunther added 10 points.

“Scoring wasn’t much of a problem,” Lindenberg said. “Defense is where we got hurt, specifically, offensive rebounding.”

With Martell, Struemke, Abbie Rivard and Haley Bassett, the Spartans return four starters. Gunther, Callie Willie and Anna Rybacki are being expected to take up more game time than they did last season.

The Spartans are scheduled to start their Middle Border Conference schedule this Tuesday with a home game against Amery. The Spartans then get a week’s break before playing at Osceola next Tuesday.