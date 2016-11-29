This week's sports schedule
Here are the varsity schedules for the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central athletic teams for the upcoming days.
NEW RICHMOND
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at 8 p.m. at Somerset
Boys Basketball: Prescott at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Amery at 7 p.m.
Wrestling: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Boys Hockey: Antigo at New Richmond at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Hudson at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Osceola at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Wrestling: New Richmond at Lakeville at 9 a.m.
Girls Hockey: W.W Stars at Wisconsin Rapids at 10 a.m.
Boys Hockey: Verona at New Richmond at 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
Boys Basketball: Altoona at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Girls Hockey: Onalaska vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Ellsworth at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Eau Claire Regis at 8 p.m.
SOMERSET
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at 8 p.m. at Somerset
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Amery at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Somerset at Osceola at 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Eau Claire Regis at Somerset at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls vs. W.W Stars at Somerset at 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Osceola at Somerset at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Mondovi at 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Boys Hockey: Verona at Somerset at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Wrestling: Somerset at Glenwood City at 10 a.m.
Girls Hockey: W.W Stars at Wisconsin Rapids at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Girls Hockey: Onalaska vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey: Siren at Somerset at 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Spring Valley at Somerset at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Somerset at Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m.
ST. CROIX CENTRAL
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m. (Hoops for Heroes game)
Thursday, Dec. 1
Wrestling: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central at 7 p.m. (moved to Jan. 10)
Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Durand at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Amery at 7:30 p.m.