This week's sports schedule

NEW RICHMOND

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at 8 p.m. at Somerset

Boys Basketball: Prescott at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Amery at 7 p.m.

Wrestling: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Boys Hockey: Antigo at New Richmond at 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Hudson at 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Osceola at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Wrestling: New Richmond at Lakeville at 9 a.m.

Girls Hockey: W.W Stars at Wisconsin Rapids at 10 a.m.

Boys Hockey: Verona at New Richmond at 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5

Boys Basketball: Altoona at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Girls Hockey: Onalaska vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Ellsworth at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Eau Claire Regis at 8 p.m.

SOMERSET

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at 8 p.m. at Somerset

Boys Basketball: Somerset at Amery at 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Somerset at Osceola at 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey: Eau Claire Regis at Somerset at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls vs. W.W Stars at Somerset at 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Osceola at Somerset at 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Somerset at Mondovi at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Boys Hockey: Verona at Somerset at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Wrestling: Somerset at Glenwood City at 10 a.m.

Girls Hockey: W.W Stars at Wisconsin Rapids at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Girls Hockey: Onalaska vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey: Siren at Somerset at 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Spring Valley at Somerset at 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball: Somerset at Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m.

ST. CROIX CENTRAL

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m. (Hoops for Heroes game)

Thursday, Dec. 1

Wrestling: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central at 7 p.m. (moved to Jan. 10)

Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Durand at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Amery at 7:30 p.m.