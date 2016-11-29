This week's sports schedule

Search
    By Dave Newman Today at 10:58 a.m.

    Here are the varsity schedules for the New Richmond, Somerset and St. Croix Central athletic teams for the upcoming days.

    NEW RICHMOND

    Tuesday, Nov. 29

    Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at 8 p.m. at Somerset

    Boys Basketball: Prescott at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

    Thursday, Dec. 1

    Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 7 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Amery at 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m.

    Friday, Dec. 2

    Boys Hockey: Antigo at New Richmond at 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: New Richmond at Hudson at 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Osceola at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Dec. 3

    Wrestling: New Richmond at Lakeville at 9 a.m.

    Girls Hockey: W.W Stars at Wisconsin Rapids at 10 a.m.

    Boys Hockey: Verona at New Richmond at 3 p.m.

    Monday, Dec. 5

    Boys Basketball: Altoona at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday, Dec. 6

    Girls Hockey: Onalaska vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 5 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Ellsworth at New Richmond at 7:15 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: New Richmond at Eau Claire Regis at 8 p.m.

    SOMERSET

    Tuesday, Nov. 29

    Girls Hockey: River Falls at Western Wisconsin Stars at 8 p.m. at Somerset

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Amery at 7:15 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at Osceola at 7:15 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: Eau Claire Regis at Somerset at 6 p.m.

    Thursday, Dec. 1

    Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls vs. W.W Stars at Somerset at 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: Osceola at Somerset at 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Mondovi at 7:15 p.m.

    Friday, Dec. 2

    Boys Hockey: Verona at Somerset at 7 p.m.

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m.

    Saturday, Dec. 3

    Wrestling: Somerset at Glenwood City at 10 a.m.

    Girls Hockey: W.W Stars at Wisconsin Rapids at 10 a.m.

    Tuesday, Dec. 6

    Girls Hockey: Onalaska vs. W.W. Stars at Somerset at 5 p.m.

    Boys Hockey: Siren at Somerset at 7 p.m.

    Wrestling: Spring Valley at Somerset at 7 p.m.

    Boys Basketball: Somerset at Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m.

    ST. CROIX CENTRAL

    Tuesday, Nov. 29

    Girls Basketball: Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m. (Hoops for Heroes game)

    Thursday, Dec. 1

    Wrestling: Ellsworth at St. Croix Central at 7 p.m. (moved to Jan. 10)

    Boys Basketball: St. Croix Central at Durand at 7:30 p.m.

    Friday, Dec. 2

    Girls Basketball: Somerset at St. Croix Central at 7:15 p.m.

    Tuesday, Dec. 6

    Girls Basketball: St. Croix Central at Amery at 7:30 p.m.

