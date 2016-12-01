The Tigers opened the season on Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial, losing 65-35. The Old Abes are the defending Big Rivers Conference champion. The Tigers were scheduled to face defending Middle Border Conference champion Prescott this Tuesday. The Tigers will play another BRC team this Friday when they travel to Hudson.

Taking on Memorial to start the season is a mountainous task for the Tigers. The Old Abes are overflowing with height, including a 6-7 freshman who’s ready to make an immediate impact. Height is an asset the Tigers don’t have.

“We’re going to be undersized or even-sized,” New Richmond coach Rick Montreal said of the height situation this season. But that doesn’t mean the Tigers can’t be successful. The team has a list of goals that is plans to accomplish this season.

“I see us being athletic. We run the floor well,” Montreal said. “We have an attitude that we’ll always improve. They’re a ‘we’ team. They’re working every day to improve.”

The Tigers are starting the season without their top returning scorer. Senior guard Adam Schoepke is recovering from an injury suffered in soccer. There’s hope the Tigers will get him back this week.

Even with Schoepke out, the Tigers used 11 players against Memorial.

“Eleven guys proved they are varsity ready. That makes it competitive for varsity minutes,” Montreal said.

In Saturday’s game, junior Auggie Altena and sophomore Cole Effertz shared the Tiger scoring lead with nine points each. Montreal said he foresees this as a team that will flourish with scoring balance.

Saturday’s game didn’t start well for the Tigers. Memorial used its height advantage to build a 13-1 lead. The Tigers then began doing a better job of defending against Memorial’s post players. The Tigers fought back to trim the lead to 13-9. At halftime, the Tigers trailed by 12.

Montreal said he thought the Tigers did a good job of manufacturing quality shots in the first half. That got away from the Tigers a bit in the second half as they took some hurried three-point shots in attempt to cut into Memorial’s growing lead.

“We generated some good shots, we just didn’t make enough of them,” Montreal said. “It’s one game and I think we’ll improve a great deal.”

Effertz and Grant Riemenschneider each grabbed four rebounds to lead the Tigers in that department on Saturday. Ryan Jansen led the team with three assists.