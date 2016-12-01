The Stars played their first game under new coach Bob Huerta last Tuesday, hosting Superior on the Stars’ new home rink, the Somerset Sports Center. The Stars broke out a new style of play against Superior, playing an attacking style that created tons of scoring opportunities. The Stars turned those chances into 10 goals, winning their opener 10-7.

That was followed up by a tournament at Black River Falls over the weekend. The Stars opened the tournament with a 7-1 win over Waupaca on Friday. On Saturday, the Stars lost in overtime to Rock County, 3-2.

The Stars will be back in action this Thursday, hosting the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie team at Somerset at 7 p.m. The Stars will also play in a tournament at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

The season opener against Superior showed that the Stars mean business. After holding a 3-2 lead after the first period, the Stars broke the game open with six goals in the second period. The Stars scored on 10 of the 33 shots they put on goal.

The team is using an uptempo style that puts pressure on opposing defenses. New Stars coach Bob Huerta said it’s a style many of the girls played in youth hockey.

“I like to use our forwards’ energy to wear down teams with two lines,” Huerta said. The Stars are skating three forward lines this season with two defensive tandems.

Senior Brie Larkowski led the scoring eruption against Superior. She finished the night with seven points on three goals and four assists. Cassie Gravelle produced two goals and three assists. Margo Gauper also scored twice, with Grace Klein, Allie Stock and Jade Williams each scoring once.

The Stars came out with the same fierceness in the Black River Falls tournament, building a 7-1 lead by the end of the second period against Waupaca.

“We jumped on them,” Huerta said. “We controlled the game in their zone most of the time.”

Gravelle and Larkowski again led the offense, scoring two goals each. Stock, Williams and Kayla Huerta also found the back of the net in that win.

Caitlyn Erickson stopped 16 of the 17 shots she faced to earn her first varsity win between the pipes for the Stars.

The toughest challenge of the week was facing the Rock County Fury on Saturday. Klein scored 2:20 into the game, and it was the only goal of the first two periods. Rock County tied the score 7:19 into the third period. The Stars broke the tie when Williams scored off an assist from Sydney Hahn at the 11:04 mark.

Huerta said the Stars had chances to extend the lead, but couldn’t. Rock County scored with 10 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. The Stars were called for a penalty 55 seconds into the overtime and Rock County got the power play game-winner at the 1:51 mark.

Huerta is working to instill a positive belief system in the team and the results of the first week were certainly positive.

“We believe, when we show up to a game, we should win it,” Huerta said.

The new home ice for the Stars has worked out well, according to Huerta. Somerset is centrally located, with girls on the team from New Richmond, Osceola, St. Croix Falls and Somerset.

“Somerset has been very accommodating to do this,” Huerta said. “I think the girls love it. We’ve got a very big locker room that is state of the art.”