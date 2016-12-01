The Tigers trailed by 12 points with eight minutes remaining in the game. The Tigers hit a number of free throws in the final stages of the game, while Prescott missed several. That allowed the Tigers to pull into a tie. With 15 seconds left, Tiger junior Lorin Bauer nailed a three-pointer for the deciding points in the 57-54 final.

This is an extremely young Tiger lineup. There is a freshman and two sophomores in the starting lineup and the first two players off the bench are a freshman and a sophomore.

“I didn’t think we could get much younger than the past couple years, but we are,” said Tiger coach Ryan Schradle.

The only senior on the roster is Mallory Kelly and Bauer is the only junior.

“Mallory and Lorin are doing a good job of leading,” Schradle said.

Facing a double-digit deficit in the middle of the second half might have been daunting for some teams. Schradle said it showed him what this team is made of.

“For them to not get flustered, that’s unique for a young team,” Schradle said “We’ve got some younger players who aren’t used to losing.”

Bauer has always been a fiery competitor. Schradle said she put in a tremendous amount of work on her shooting in the off season.

“She scored 22 and she’s got things she still wants to work on to get better,” Schradle said.

Freshman Jessica Hagman played an excellent all-around game in her varsity basketball debut. She was a member of the Tiger varsity golf team that won the Middle Border Conference title this fall. Hagman scored 19 points at Prescott. She also led the team with 12 rebounds, five assists, five blocked shots and six steals.

Hagman and Audrey Feuerer, another freshman, are the product of a changed philosophy in the Tiger youth program. Schradle said the coaches don’t want players designated into positions when they are younger. This helps the girls to be more well-rounded players when they reach the high school level. This shows in Hagman and Feuerer, who are two of the taller girls on the varsity roster, but they are just as comfortable playing on the perimeter as they are in the paint. Schradle said this creates guards who can post up when they have the right matchup, along with post players who can hit shots from the perimeter.

The Tigers had 10 days without a game following their opening win. That allowed the team to have several days off for Thanksgiving. They got back to work this week, prepping for this Friday’s home opener against Osceola. The Tigers will also play at home next Tuesday when they face Ellsworth.