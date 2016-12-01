The Panthers faced Colfax, which had just played reigning Division 2 sectional champion Hayward, giving the Hurricanes an excellent battle before losing 36-30. Central started out hot, but Colfax gradually clawed its way back into the game, overtaking the Panthers in the second half for a 56-52 win.

Central jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game. Central was able to get the ball inside to Mia Krogseng while doing an excellent job of contesting Colfax’s shots. But foul trouble crept up on the Panthers. Krogseng drew two offensive fouls in the middle of the first half and her minutes were limited the rest of the game. She still led the Panthers with 24 points.

At halftime, Central’s lead stood at 26-19. Colfax opened the second half with a three-pointer and it was a nip-and-tuck battle the rest of the game.

Central coach Luke Fritsche said the Panthers got away from their offensive plan in the second half and it cost them.

“We took too many quick threes and we had mismatches inside we didn’t take advantage of,” he said. “We let them back into the game because we had too many five-second possessions.”

While the Panthers return a number of well-seasoned players, the roles have to change somewhat after the graduation of Emma Landry and several others from last season’s team. Fritsche said that in this game, and when the team played over the summer, the girls tended to rely too heavily on Krogseng.

“We need to be more balanced. We have girls who can step up and take the load off (Krogseng’s) shoulders,” Fritsche said.

Colfax used three different presses against the Panthers. The first two didn’t have a large impact, but the third, where the Vikings denied the inbounds pass, caused Central lots of problems.

The game statistics show the Panthers did have encouraging efforts. Kalli Cress led the team with five assists and Jonae Singleton had four assists. Krogseng led the team with eight rebounds and Claire Frankiewicz finished with seven rebounds.

The Panthers are now in the midst of their Middle Border Conference schedule. They will host defending MBC champion Somerset this Friday. The Panthers will play their first road game of the season next Tuesday when they travel to Amery.