Martell scored 41 points as Somerset rolled to a 76-45 win over Amery in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams last Tuesday. The win came the night after Somerset defeated St. Croix Falls, 69-37, in a non-conference game.

With her 41 points against Amery, Martell sets an all-time Somerset basketball scoring record for one game. The previous record for Somerset girls basketball was set in 2011. The record was 36, set by Tori’s older sister, Ashley, in an MBC win against Prescott. Tori had one of the biggest offensive halves ever seen in an MBC game in the first half of Tuesday’s contest in Somerset. By halftime, she had already rolled up 30 points.

“We had no concept she poured in that many points,” Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg said.

Lindenberg said he’s seen a great deal of growth in Martell this season, but it’s also part of the growth of the Spartans as a team. He said she’s using screens better, and she’s being patient in the offense, taking shots produced by passes from teammates that left her with open looks.

“Through three games, she’s a much more efficient player,” Lindenberg said.

It wasn’t just scoring Martell provided in the game. She finished with six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Spartans were on fire in the opening minutes against Amery, holding the Warriors to three points in the opening half of the first half. But the Spartans then ran into foul trouble. One of the players who saw her playing time increase was sophomore guard Georgia Hammer, who scored six points.

“She responded,” Lindenberg said. “Her, Tori and Anna (Rybacki) were very disruptive at the top (of the Somerset defense).”

Lindenberg said the Spartans still haven’t found their top gear on offense. But they were able to control the action in both games last week with superb defense. In Monday’s win over St. Croix Falls, the Spartans held the Saints without a point for a long stretch of the first half. That resulted in the Spartans building a 30-8 lead, before the Saints scored the final five points of the half.

That was a game where the Spartans’ offensive production was much more balanced, with four girls scoring in double figures. Martell finished with 22 points. Abbie Rivard scored 11 points, with Avery Gunther and Kaitlyn Struemke scoring 10 points. Haley Bassett led the Spartans with five assists and five steals, while Rybacki topped the team with six rebounds.

The Spartans will face a good test this Friday when they play at St. Croix Central. The Panthers put up excellent battles against Somerset last year and they return quite a few of their top players from last season.