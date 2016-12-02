Casey Eckardt officiates 14th state championship game

But that’s only part of the story. Eckardt is also a highly respected game official, at the high school and collegiate level. On Nov. 18, he and his crew were the officials for the WIAA Division 1 state football championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. It was the 14th WIAA state championship game in which Eckardt has officiated, the fifth in football along with nine in basketball.

Eckardt has been officiating for 37 years. And for nearly 30 years, he has been working college basketball games. He ranks second in seniority among basketball officials in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, in his 28th year of work. New Richmond resident Pat Bauschelt is the only basketball official with more seniority in the WIAC.

“I love reffing basketball. You’re so involved on every possession. There are so many decisions and they come at you so quickly,” he said.

Eckardt coached football at Eau Claire Memorial from 1982-91. When he finished coaching, he joined crew chief Pat Hammond’s football officiating crew. They’ve been together ever since.

“We have a great crew. Pat knows how to run a game,” Eckardt said.

Eckardt and Hammond have remained the constants, while the other positions in the crew have changed through the years. Ryan Nelson was working his second state tournament game and Phil Fieber and Tyler Nelson were working their first state championship on Nov. 18. Among the former members of the crew is Tom Fiedler, who is now a Big Ten replay official.

In his nine state basketball tournaments, Eckardt estimated that he’s worked with “15 or 16 different people,” as part of his officiating crews. He was the official who worked, along with Jeff Hastings, in the final Division 1 state tournament game where two officials were utilized to call the game.

“You feel a little honored to work the Division 1 state final game, in football or basketball,” Eckardt said.

The schedule demands of the dual roles for Eckardt are obvious, and he said that’s easily the most difficult aspect. He has 356,000 miles on his vehicle, in driving to all of his events as athletic director, official and parent.

He said he’s got a good staff of workers who cover NRHS events on the nights when he has games scheduled.

Saturday is an example of his schedule. He went to Eau Claire Memorial to see his son, Cooper, play in the Tiger freshman basketball game. He then headed to Winona to officiate the St. Mary’s men’s college basketball game. It was the sixth college game he officiated in November.

Eckardt said he has backed off on his officiating schedule this winter so he can see his sons play more often. Cal is a sixth grader in the Tiger basketball program.

Eckardt said his hectic schedule leaves a great deal of responsibilities to his wife, Jill.

“My wife is amazingly supportive and takes on the lion’s share of the work getting kids to and from all their events and keeping all of their activities organized so I can keep NRHS activities organized,” he said.