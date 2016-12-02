Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Friday's results: St. Croix Central girls basketball upsets Somerset, New Richmond tops Osceola

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:49 p.m.

    It was a wild night of sports action on Friday, starting with two key girls basketball games in the Middle Border Conference.

    St. Croix Central pulled off a major upset, with the Panther girls upsetting defending MBC champion Somerset, 59-52 at Hammond.

    The New Richmond girls basketball team is also out to a hot start. The Tigers withstood a late charge from the Osceola girls to win 56-48. The Tigers are now 2-0 in the MBC, as is Central.

    Boys hockey action also was heated on Friday. Somerset pulled off a big win, defeating Verona, 9-7. The New Richmond hockey team wasn't as fortunate, losing a hard-fought game to Antigo, 3-2.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolTigersSpartanspanthersbasketballprep
    Dave Newman
    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.
    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x242
    Advertisement