Friday's results: St. Croix Central girls basketball upsets Somerset, New Richmond tops Osceola
It was a wild night of sports action on Friday, starting with two key girls basketball games in the Middle Border Conference.
St. Croix Central pulled off a major upset, with the Panther girls upsetting defending MBC champion Somerset, 59-52 at Hammond.
The New Richmond girls basketball team is also out to a hot start. The Tigers withstood a late charge from the Osceola girls to win 56-48. The Tigers are now 2-0 in the MBC, as is Central.
Boys hockey action also was heated on Friday. Somerset pulled off a big win, defeating Verona, 9-7. The New Richmond hockey team wasn't as fortunate, losing a hard-fought game to Antigo, 3-2.