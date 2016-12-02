The New Richmond girls basketball team is also out to a hot start. The Tigers withstood a late charge from the Osceola girls to win 56-48. The Tigers are now 2-0 in the MBC, as is Central.

Boys hockey action also was heated on Friday. Somerset pulled off a big win, defeating Verona, 9-7. The New Richmond hockey team wasn't as fortunate, losing a hard-fought game to Antigo, 3-2.