Tuesday's Results: Big night for local girls teams
It was a big night for the New Richmond girls basketball team and the Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey squad.
The Tiger girls basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 58-39 win over Ellsworth. The three wins match the Tigers' win total from last season.
The Stars played their fourth overtime already this season. The results couldn't have gone better. Senior Brie Larkowski scored a short-handed goal with 2:08 left in the overtime to give the Stars a 2-1 win over Onalaska. Jade Williams scored 8:14 into the third period with a beautiful backhanded move to tie the game at 1-1.
The Somerset boys hockey team rolled to its third win of the season, topping WSFLG, 10-1.
The Somerset boys basketball team notched its first win of the season, putting away Rice Lake 77-42.
Somerset's wrestling team put up a good fight but lost at home to Spring Valley, 42-27.
