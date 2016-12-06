Tuesday's Results: Big night for local girls teams

The Stars played their fourth overtime already this season. The results couldn't have gone better. Senior Brie Larkowski scored a short-handed goal with 2:08 left in the overtime to give the Stars a 2-1 win over Onalaska. Jade Williams scored 8:14 into the third period with a beautiful backhanded move to tie the game at 1-1.

The Somerset boys hockey team rolled to its third win of the season, topping WSFLG, 10-1.

The Somerset boys basketball team notched its first win of the season, putting away Rice Lake 77-42.

Somerset's wrestling team put up a good fight but lost at home to Spring Valley, 42-27.

More scores will be added as received.