Somerset boys basketball opens with pair of close losses

The Spartans were competitive in their first two games of the season. In the season opener, they lost at Amery, 47-42, last Tuesday. Two nights later they lost a non-conference game at Mondovi, 46-34.

There are just two players returning who saw significant minutes with the Spartan last season. They would be senior Noah Dendinger and sophomore guard Will Piletich. Senior Nick Maitrejean also returns after missing last season due to an injury.

That trio was in the starting lineup for the first two games of the season, along with junior Bennett Baillargeon and sophomore Brennan Sheridan. The Spartans who played last week included two seniors, one junior, four sophomores and two freshmen.

Slow starts hurt the Spartans in both games, though they showed good recovery skills. The Spartans fell behind Amery 13-0 and 22-5. By halftime they shaved the margin down to 27-13. The Spartans were the better team in the second half. The Spartans played so well that they briefly took the lead at 42-40, before Amery scored the final seven points of the game.

“It was extremely fun to watch, to see the young kids play without any fear,” Somerset coach Taylor Germain said.

Germain said the Spartans were able to come back by upping the defensive pressure on Amery. The Spartans also attacked the boards harder, scoring off several putbacks.

Dendinger led the Somerset offense with 21 points.

At Mondovi, the Spartans scored the first three points of the game. Mondovi then rattled off the next 11 points. Again the Spartans were able to recover, trailing 19-18 at halftime.

Dendinger and Maitrejean both scored nine points to lead the Spartans at Mondovi, with Ty Madden coming off the bench to score eight points.

The Spartans return to action this Friday with a game at St. Croix Central. The Spartans get their first taste of home cooking next Tuesday when they host Osceola.