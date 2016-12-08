Somerset hockey team shows it can score

Somerset opened the season last Tuesday with their Middle Border Conference opener against Regis-Altoona-McDonell. They made RAM look like lambs, with the Spartans putting 52 shots on net in a 13-0 victory.

On Friday, the Spartans hosted Verona. The Spartans took a quick 4-0 lead, but the Spartans became mired in penalty problems that allowed Verona to tie the score at 7-7. Somerset scored twice in the last four minutes of the game to win 9-7.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said he was caught by surprise by the team’s huge offensive output in the opening two games. The Spartans scrimmaged Chisago Lakes and Eau Claire North before Thanksgiving and they struggled to score against both of them.

The Spartans should be pretty secure in their offensive abilities after the first two games. Nine different Spartans already have four or more points this season. That’s led by Alex Lahde with eight points and Jack Lambert and Jack Peterson, who both have four points. Peterson has already scored five goals, while Wil Gauper and Jake Heyer have scored four goals.

The RAM game was a blowout from the start. Somerset scored four times in the first 7:07 of the game and the lead was 6-0 after the first period.

It looked like Friday’s game might follow a similar route as the Spartans jumped to a 4-0 lead. Both teams then scored twice in the final 1:57 of the period to leave the score at 6-2 heading into the second period.

Verona then went on a 5-1 run through the second period and much of the third, with four of those goals coming on power plays. The Spartans racked up 29 minutes of penalties in the game, 27 coming in the final two periods. Gilkerson said the Spartans need to play smarter so they don’t continue getting into penalty problems.

Peterson bailed out the Spartans. He broke the tie with 3:31 left on the clock, then netted another goal with 44 seconds left.

There are very few changes in the Spartan lineup from last season. One is at goaltender, where senior Adam Larson is finally getting his chance to be the full-time starter. He was the winning goaltender in both games last week.

“He worked really hard this summer to be ready for the season,” Gilkerson said.

Gilkerson said one of the biggest changes of the season is how the sophomores have developed their games this last season. He used Peterson, Jackson Haukom and Dominic Abbott as examples.

The Spartans will get a good test of their skills this Saturday when they skate at state-ranked Neenah. The Spartans will resume their MBC schedule next Tuesday with a game at Amery.