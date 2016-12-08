St. Croix Central basketball gets late start on season

The Panther boys got their hoops season rolling last Thursday, facing one of the best teams in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, Durand. Central put up a good fight, but the Durand sharpshooters were able to come out ahead, 70-62.

The play of the Central boys showed that they’d had a minimum number of practices. Panther basketball coach Zach Turpin, who is also a football assistant coach, gave the football players on his team a week off so they could rest up between seasons. Collin Nelson, the football team quarterback who injured his shoulder in the state title game, still wasn’t healed sufficiently to play at Durand. Turpin said he’s hoping Nelson will be able to play this week.

The Panthers’ season opener was originally scheduled for Nov. 29 against Baldwin-Woodville. That game was shifted back to Jan. 10, so the Panthers could get in the minimum number of practices in before their first game.

Turpin said the low number of practices before Thursday’s game resulted in the Panthers playing a “sloppy” game that included 23 turnovers. He was enthused that the Panthers were able to score 62 points despite the high turnover total.

“The offense was ahead of where I thought it would be,” Turpin said.

Turpin said the Panthers’ lack of practice showed more on defense, where they failed to close out on Durand’s perimeter shooters. That resulted in Durand reaching double-digits in successful three-point shots.

Panther senior Trevor Nelson was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points. As one of the leading scorers returning in the Middle Border Conference this season, Nelson is going to get plenty of attention from opposing defenses.

“The other guys have to learn to play around him. He’ll open things up. Trevor does see the court real well,” Turpin said.

One of the key aspects of this game to Turpin was the number of players who the coaches were able to work into the game. The younger players got to experience varsity life in a close game.

“I saw a lot of kids capable of playing on the varsity court,” Turpin said.

Two of the younger players who drew the coaches’ attention were Payton Nogal and Will Soderberg. They both scored four points and Nogal reached double digits in rebounds.

Turpin said returnees Owen Schwechler and Brady Williquett also showed good things in the opening game. Schwechler scored 14 points.

Perhaps the best news for the Panthers is they now have eight days before their second game of the season, which will be played this Friday, at home against Somerset. This will also be CBA Sharpshooter Recognition Night.