Somerset girls basketball stunned by St. Croix Central

This was the first MBC loss for the Spartans since Jan. 22, 2015, when they lost at Baldwin-Woodville.

According to Somerset statistics, the Spartans took 68 shots in the game, compared to 42 for the Panthers. But Somerset’s was only able to make 29 percent of its shots. Haley Bassett (4-8) and Anna Rybacki (4-7) were the only exceptions, meaning the rest of the team was ice cold.

“We were six of 30 on our threes,” said Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg. “It was a night the shots weren’t falling and the urgency didn’t start until too late.”

Somerset led 27-22 and the lead got up to nine points. Central played well in the second half, building the lead to seven with 1:30 left on the clock. The Spartans tried to charge back, but Central hit its free throws down the stretch to maintain a buffer.

Bassett and Tori Martell both scored 14 points to lead the Spartans and Kaitlyn Struemke finished with 12 points. Bassett led Somerset with 11 rebounds.

Lindenberg said that after the game, the girls were trying to figure out how control of the game got away from them.

“They were a little stunned. I don’t want to overreact, but hopefully, it will impress them to take all of their opponents seriously,” he said.

Lindenberg said the ease of the previous three wins worked against the Spartans.

“We were coming off three games in a row where we could mail it in after halftime,” he said.

The third of those was last Tuesday’s 74-43 win over Osceola. The Spartans sizzled in the first half, rolling up a 40-13 lead by the break.

Martell led the Spartans with 22 points. Senior Abbie Rivard scored 18 points, the most she’s scored since a December, 2014 game when she scored 21, also against Osceola.

Rybacki also made one of her biggest contributions, finishing with 13 points.

The Spartan defense had an incredible night, stealing the ball 34 times. That was led by Martell, who had eight steals. Rybacki and Struemke finished with five steals each. Struemke and Callie Willie shared the team lead with eight rebounds.

The Spartans resume their MBC schedule this Thursday with a home game against Baldwin-Woodville.

“I’m hoping Baldwin-Woodville sees an angry Somerset team,” Lindenberg said, hoping the loss to Central will be inspiring for the Spartans.