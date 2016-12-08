When the Panthers got their first opportunity this season against the defending Middle Border Conference champions from Somerset, they didn’t make the same mistake. The Panthers played an outstanding second half, pulling ahead of the Spartans for a 59-52 victory. It’s Somerset’s first loss in a conference game in nearly two years.

“Our girls showed last year we were capable of beating Somerset,” said Central coach Luke Fritsche. “Somerset is a great team. This was a huge win for us.”

Fritsche said it took some creativity to defeat Somerset. That included trying three different defenses. They found one that worked and used it for most of the second half. The main goal of that defense was to not let Somerset’s all-state guard, Tori Martell, drive to the basket.

“We wanted to make other girls beat us,” Fritsche said. “She didn’t get to the line and we didn’t give up anything to her in transition. (Martell) still made some tremendous shots from 25 feet away.”

Kalli Cress and Mia Krogseng heated up to carry the Panther offense in the second half. Cress was 4-7 from three-point territory, scoring a career-high 19 points. Krogseng scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half while leading the Panthers with 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Fritsche said a key part of the win came late in the first half when Claire Frankiewicz shook free from her defender to hit a pair of three-pointers. While the Panthers trailed 27-22 at halftime, Fritsche said the Panthers felt they had withstood Somerset’s best effort.

The coaches said the Panthers had been building toward this level of success with their progress over the past two seasons. Now it’s a matter of building off this win.

“We have to play that hard every night,” Fritsche said.

Fritsche pointed to the Panthers’ performance from two nights earlier to show that the team still has plenty of room to grow. That night, the Panthers were not sharp, barely escaping with a 41-34 win against Baldwin-Woodville. The Panthers trailed 20-13 at halftime of that game.

The Panthers struggled with B-W’s height and physicality all through that game.

“We had to generate points through pressure and other means we don’t usually have,” Fritsche said.

Krogseng led the Panthers with 14 points and 12 rebounds against B-W. Frankiewicz finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Next up on the schedule for the Panthers is a pair of non-conference games. They will play at St. Croix Falls on Thursday. That’s followed by a home game against Spring Valley next Monday.