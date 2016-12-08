New Richmond wrestlers to host St. Croix Central on Thursday

Despite that high level of youth, the Tigers nearly won their season opener. The Tigers wrestled at Baldwin-Woodville last Thursday in their season opener. The match ended tied at 39-39. It wasn’t until the eighth criteria that they were able to break the tie, and that criteria gave B-W the win.

The criteria was the number of wrestlers who scored the first points in their bouts throughout the team match.

The match started at 152 pounds which worked ideally for the Tigers. Most of their experience is in the upper weights, with the Tigers building leads of 24-6 and 30-12. The match then rolled over to the lower weights. B-W won five straight matches to take a 39-30 advantage.

Dylan Minke and Dylan Wachter were the Tigers’ final hopes. Minke won on a 12-7 decision at 138 pounds and Wachter earned a pin at 145 pounds to tie the score at 39-39.

In the upper weights, the Tigers got pins from Nathan Fehlen, Jake LaVenture and Brett Jensen. All three totalled double-digit wins at the varsity level last season, as did Wachter, giving the Tigers a solid nucleus to build around for the season.

There are 22 wrestlers on the Tiger roster. Ten are freshmen, two more are in their first year of wrestling and two more are in their second year of the sport. Swanson said that with the youth on the team, the team is learning on the fly.

“We go in every day and try to get better,” Swanson said. “As long as we’re getting better every day, we’ll be just fine.”

Swanson said the coaches are trying to instill an aggressive approach on the team where the wrestlers are always on the attack.

The coaches considered the results better on Saturday when the Tigers took part in the Lakeville North tournament. The best finish came from freshman Brandon Dennis. Not only did he earn his varsity win on Saturday, he wrestled his way into the 120-pound finals. His second place finish was the best showing of the day for the Tigers. Fehlen and LaVenture drew top seeds in their opening matches, then won the rest of their matches to finish in fifth place.

The young Tigers face another challenging schedule this week. The Tigers will wrestle their first home dual match of the season this Thursday against St. Croix Central. On Saturday, the Tigers will face many of the teams in their Division 1 regional tournament bracket when they wrestle in a tournament at Eau Claire North.