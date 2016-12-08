Somerset, which went 0-7 in the Middle Border Conference last season, won its MBC opener last Thursday with a wild 44-31 win over Osceola on the Spartans’ home mat.

Somerset’s veteran wrestlers came through at the start and finish of Thursday’s match to secure the win over Osceola. The match started at 152 pounds, where each team put out one of their top returners, Somerset’s Preston Anez versus Osceola’s Diego Lowney. Anez was able to earn a hard-fought 3-2 win.

That was followed by Garret Hecht, who extended Somerset’s lead to 9-0 with a pin in the 160-pound bout.

Fast forward to the later bouts. Somerset led 30-27 heading into the 132-pound class. Somerset then got pins from Steven Moncada and Jared Grahovac to sew up the team victory.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said Grahovac’s pin was especially important, because it came with 14 seconds remaining in a match that had been extremely close to that point.

In between, the Spartans got wins from Zeb Rivard, Josh Maack and Nick Kearns. Rivard, who has grown considerably since last season, scored a 7-0 win in the 285-pound match. Maack and Kearns both scored first period wins in giving the Spartans a potent punch in the lower weights.

Another important moment on Thursday came when Juliauna Belisle took the mat for the 126-pound match. She became the first female to wrestle a varsity match for Somerset. She put up a competitive battle, losing 4-1.

The Spartans were back competing on Saturday in the team’s annual trip to the Glenwood City dual tournament. The Spartans earned their second and third wins of the season. Somerset took down Spooner 42-36, then defeated Glenwood City 39-28. The Spartans came close to two other wins, losing to Triton 40-38 and Bloomer 40-36. The only team the Spartans couldn’t compete evenly with was Neillsville-Loyal, losing 48-18, though the Spartans did win five individual matches.

The veterans continued to perform well for the Spartans on Saturday. Hecht and Anez had good days, but the best came from Maack, who is still undefeated after six matches.

“He’ll be a dominating young man at 113,” Peterson predicted.

The Spartans will try to extend their MBC record to 2-0 this Thursday when they wrestle at Prescott.