Through all of these challenges the Stars have played well, finishing the second week of their season with a 3-3-1 record.

The biggest news of the week for the Stars came last Tuesday, when they tied the St. Croix Valley Fusion, 4-4. The Fusion has been one of the top programs in the state for the past decade or more and they’ve been tough on the Stars during that time. The tie, and the empty net goal that earned the tie, made this a satisfying night for the Stars

The Stars twice had leads in the first period of the game, but the Fusion matched those goals. Seniors Brie Larkowski and Cassie Gravelle scored in the first period for the Stars. Gravelle scored again in the second period, but the Fusion scored twice to take a 4-3 lead. That lead stood until there were 25 seconds left in regulation. The Stars pulled goalie Catherine Magler for an extra attacker.

Bailey Williams fired a hard shot from the blue line. The rebound kicked out to her sister, Jade, who buried it for the tying goal.

Both teams had chances to score in the overtime, but the goaltenders played well to keep the score deadlocked.

The Stars played their third straight overtime game on Thursday, against Chippewa Falls. This time the ending was highly unsatisfying. Chippewa Falls scored on a power play with 9.5 seconds remaining in overtime to defeat the Stars, 3-2.

The Stars got the only goal of the opening period Thursday when Larkowski scored 70 seconds into the action. Chippewa Falls tied the game with the only goal of the second period. Chippewa Falls then took the lead with a score 1:40 into the third period.

It appeared the Stars gained the momentum when senior defenseman Amber Ziegler scored from the top of the right faceoff circle at the 7:40 mark.

Her goal was the product of a toughened approach by the Stars this season. Coach Bob Huerta said the plan is to put every shot on net and fire the puck with authority. Ziegler got the puck after Jade Williams fired a hard shot on goal and Ziegler followed with another blast toward the net.

The game stretched into overtime, where the Stars were called for a penalty with 1:45 remaining. Chippewa Falls was able to score off a rebound as the Stars tried to run out the clock.

On Saturday, the Stars headed to Wisconsin Rapids for a tournament. Only their bus wasn’t up to the task. Two hours into the three hour trip, the bus broke down. By the time another bus arrived and got the team to Rapids, it was 12:55 p.m. Their game against University School of Milwaukee was supposed to start at 12:15. The Stars were given until 1:15 to get ready for the game.

Huerta said the girls were doing their stretching and many of their warmups on the bus, knowing they’d have an abbreviated warm-up time. The Stars got goals from Allie Stock and Skye Federation, but lost 5-2.

The Stars were much sharper in the second round of the tournament. They ran up against a tough Viroqua goalie, but still earned a 3-1 victory. The Stars put 36 shots on goal, compared to 16 from Viroqua. Jade Williams and Larkowski scored in the first period and Gravelle tallied in the second period. Viroqua scored with six minutes left in the game to ruin Caitlyn Erickson’s shutout attempt. Erickson stopped 15 shots in the win.

There’s now a much-needed break in the schedule for the Stars. They don’t play again until next Tuesday when they face the WSFLG Blizzard at Cumberland.