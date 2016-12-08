That’s the way of the world in this ultra-competitive WIAA sectional tournament bracket.

Fortunately, the Tigers answered the call on Saturday. They could have been down to two sectional teams in terms of seeding, but a 4-2 win over Verona on Saturday means the Tigers are still on even footing with their sectional foes.

The Tigers came out of their first week of games with a 2-1 record. They earned wins over Amery and Verona, while losing to state-ranked Antigo. After Antigo beat the Tigers on Friday, the Robins went to Superior on Saturday and scored a 1-0 win over the Spartans.

The week started with the Tigers playing at Amery on Thursday, the first of three games in three days. The game worked out almost ideally for the Tigers, who scored an 11-0 win. Five of the players expected to provide much of the team’s scoring punch each scored twice in the game. That included Dane Swanda, Stuart Pearson, Dylan Marty, Nick Johnson and Eric Langer. The other goal was a sweet short-handed effort from Blake Kretovics.

Jake Erickson worked the first two periods of the shutout in goal for the Tigers. In the third period, the coaches inserted sophomore Max Davis to get his first varsity action.

The competition got much tougher on Friday against Antigo. Antigo scored five minutes into the game. The Tigers struggled to match the Robins’ pace, but Swanda scored with 40 seconds left in the period to leave the score at 1-1.

“The pace of the game was above us in the first period,” said New Richmond coach Adam Swanda. “We picked up our competitive level in the second period.”

The Tigers got the only goal of the second period, with Marty scoring with 1:01 left in the period.

Antigo went on the offensive in the third period, outshooting the Tigers 12-5 and scoring the two goals of the period.

“We went home frustrated on Friday,” Coach Swanda said.

That frustration grew with word that Somerset had beaten Verona on Friday. A Tiger loss on Saturday would have given Somerset a comparable advantage in the seeding process. And if Superior had beaten Antigo, the Tigers could have been behind them in the comparables too.

Verona led 1-0 after the first period on Saturday, but it wasn’t because of poor play by the Tigers. New Richmond held a 13-8 shot edge in the period and played with inspired intensity. Marty scored early in the second period, but Verona answered to lead 2-1 after the second.

If the Tigers were fatigued by playing three games in less than three days, it did not show. Johnson, Marty and Chris Lubow scored in the third period while the Tigers held Verona scoreless.

The schedule doesn’t less in intensity for the Tigers. They face another state-ranked opponent this Thursday when they host Eau Claire Memorial. The Tigers then get a week off to prepare for their first showdown with Somerset.