Joe Swanda youth hockey tournament to be played this weekend
The annual Joe Swanda Memorial Tournament will be held this weekend at the New Richmond Sports Center.
The tournament is for Squirt level teams. There will be two levels of the tournament. Playing in the Squirt A tournament are New Richmond, Superior, Rice Lake, Amery, Chisago Lakes, Minneapolis, Oshkosh and Baldwin. Teams entered in the Squirt B portion of the tournament are New Richmond, Somerset, Rice Lake, Des Moines, Langford Park, Inver Grove Heights, Northern Edge and Rhinelander.
Both New Richmond teams will play their first games on Friday. The Squirt B team will face Rice Lake at 5 p.m. on Friday. New Richmond’s Squirt A plays at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, also against Rice Lake.
The championship games for both levels of the tournament are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.