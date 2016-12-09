The Tigers are now 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference.

Osceola put together a charge late in the second half of Friday’s game, cutting the Tigers’ lead to two points. Kate Miller hit a shot to stop Osceola’s momentum. Amelia Feuerer then stole the ball near halfcourt and scored on the fastbreak to rebuild the lead to six points. Feuerer and Lorin Bauer hit free throws in the final minutes.

This season’s Tigers only have one senior, Mallory Kelly, and she was scoreless in Friday’s game. That doesn’t mean she didn’t play an important role. She held Osceola leading scorer Hayley Palmsteen to four points in the first half, despite giving up several inches in height.

“The reason we didn’t play much zone defense is because Mallory Kelly did an amazing job against their post,” said New Richmond coach Ryan Schradle.

The Tigers are drastically different than in past years because all five players are looking to score. Schradle said that came about during the summer work done by the team.

“You’ve got to have a score-first attitude to make the defense honor and respect you,” was Schradle’s summer message to the team.

Schradle said the four girls who returned from last year’s team said they were tired of losing, so they put in extra work over the summer to make sure the team is improved. The younger players added to the varsity roster have also shown a work ethic to improve the team’s situation.

Freshman Jessica Hagman led the Tigers on Friday with 20 points. Bauer has become a strong perimeter threat, scoring 18 points, included four three-pointers. Sophomore guard Kate Miller finished with 10 points. Miller is still coming back from a broken wrist suffered while playing this summer.

The Tigers have a road trip planned for this weekend. After Hudson and Eau Claire North didn’t renew their contracts for games, the Tigers had openings in their schedule. Superior was looking for a game, so the Tigers are heading there on Friday. The Tigers will play a team from their regional bracket on Saturday when they follow the Lake Superior shoreline to Ashland.