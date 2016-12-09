The Tigers dropped to 0-4 on Monday, losing at home in a non-conference game against Altoona, 79-64. Last week, the Tigers dropped games against Prescott and Hudson.

Encouraging guard play was the highlight out of Monday’s game for the Tigers. Adam Schoepke, Auggie Altena and Grant Riemenschneider combined for 45 of the points, showing the Tigers have the makings of a productive backcourt. Schoepke’s 17 points was especially uplifting. Still recovering from an injury incurred in the Tigers’ state run in soccer, Schoepke looked much more like the guard who emerged as a scoring threat last season.

The Tigers have been competitive in all four games this season, but it seems there’s always one stretch where the opposing team goes on a run that the Tigers can’t stop. That happened in the first half Monday. The Tigers led 18-15, before Altoona went on a 13-1 run. The Tigers were never able to recapture the lead.

In last Friday’s 78-53 loss at Hudson, the Tigers led 31-27 at halftime. But when things went sour in the second half, it was all bad.

“We played our best half by far,” New Richmond coach Rick Montreal said of the opening half at Hudson.

Hudson switched to a zone defense in the second half and it caused the Tigers limitless trouble. Montreal said the Tigers have shown a tendency, that when they struggle on offense, it also brings down their defensive intensity.

The encouraging part of Friday’s game was the play of frontliners Ryan Jansen and Cole Effertz. They combined for 29 points. Jansen scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers lost their Middle Border Conference opener against defending MBC champion Prescott. The Tigers were able to stay competitive with Prescott until the middle of the second half. The Tigers cut Prescott’s lead to 36-35 on a three-pointer from Ryan Jansen. The Tigers then went through a flurry of rushed shots and bad decisions on passes. Before they could regain control, Prescott had reeled off 13 straight points. Prescott settled in from there to win 62-47.

Effertz showed real offensive promise in this game, battling in the paint and along the baseline to produce 17 points. Jansen finished with 11 points.

Montreal said the tough start has been difficult for the Tigers, a team already lacking in confidence.

“We played some good halves, we just haven’t put together a good game,” Montreal said. “Our coaches have more confidence in the kids than the kids have in themselves.”

The Tigers get into the meat of their MBC schedule this week. They will play at Osceola on Friday and at Ellsworth next Tuesday.