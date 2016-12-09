Could Sam Lofquist end up in the Olympics? ESPN thinks so

Lofquist plays for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL. He is in his first year in the KHL after playing several seasons in Finland. Lofquist was one of the top defensemen in Finnish hockey, known for his sizzling shot and all-around strong defensive play.

The story projects rosters for USA and Canada if players from the National Hockey League aren't allowed to play in the Olympics. Lofquist as one of six defensemen who could make the Team USA roster if this happens.

Here is the link to the story done by ESPN:

http://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/18227269/nhl-team-usa-team-canada-loo...