    Tuesday's Results: New Richmond boys basketball breaks into win column

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:03 a.m.
    Amelia Feuerer tries to drive to the basket in New Richmond's girls basketball game against Barron on Tuesday.

    The New Richmond boys basketball tasted victory for the first time in the 2016-17 season on Tuesday.

    The Tigers went to Ellsworth and earned a 55-46 win over the Panthers. Auggie Altena and Cole Effertz combined for 21 points to lead the Tigers.

    The St. Croix Central boys bsaketball team also earned a Middle Border Conference win on Tuesday, defeating Amery 50-42.

    The Somerset boys basketball team wasn't so fortunate. The Spartans started slowly, ending up with a 51-35 loss to Osceola.

    In girls basketball, the New Richmond girls played well in the middle of the game, but struggled at the start and finish in a 60-53 loss to Barron.

    Two hockey teams were in action on Tuesday. The Western Wisconsin Stars scored a 6-0 win over WSFLG in girls hockey action. There was also a shutout in boys hockey, with Somerset winning at Amery, 4-0.

