The St. Croix Central boys bsaketball team also earned a Middle Border Conference win on Tuesday, defeating Amery 50-42.

The Somerset boys basketball team wasn't so fortunate. The Spartans started slowly, ending up with a 51-35 loss to Osceola.

In girls basketball, the New Richmond girls played well in the middle of the game, but struggled at the start and finish in a 60-53 loss to Barron.

Two hockey teams were in action on Tuesday. The Western Wisconsin Stars scored a 6-0 win over WSFLG in girls hockey action. There was also a shutout in boys hockey, with Somerset winning at Amery, 4-0.