Somerset improved to 2-0 in the MBC last Thursday with a 40-39 win at Prescott. The match actually ended in a 39-39 tie. The team result had to be decided on criteria. It wasn’t until the eighth criteria that the match was decided in Somerset’s favor.

The eighth criteria is based on which wrestler scored first in each individual match. Somerset won that criterion 6-5. The deciding criterion came in the final match that was wrestled, at 170 pounds. Somerset sophomore Ethan Wegscheider lost the match, but he earned the first takedown in the match. Wegscheider is a first-year wrestler and the coaches see a bright future for him in the sport.

“He made the difference,” said Somerset coach Ali Peterson. “His first takedown tilted the match in our favor.”

Even though the Spartans forfeited four weight classes, including the first three of the night, they were able to come away with the win.

Somerset needed pins from its most experienced wrestlers and Josh Maack, Steven Moncada, Preston Anez and Garret Hecht each answered that need. The Spartans also got wins in some of the matches that were expected to be tossups, and that gave the Spartans a chance at the team victory.

One of those matches was at 126 pounds, where sophomore Nick Kearns earned a 7-4 victory. Another was at 145 pounds, where sophomore Nick Bushinger managed a third period pin.

“It was great to see Nick get a critical pin,” Peterson said.

In the lower weights, the Spartans are really forming one of the stronger groups in the area. Of the eight weights between 113 and 160 pounds, the Spartans won seven of the matches against Prescott. Peterson said having a group of strong wrestlers bunched together helps in several ways. It gives the coaches flexibility to move wrestlers around based on matchups during meets. And it causes all those wrestlers to work hard and keep learning as they work against talented teammates in practice every day.

Last Tuesday, the Spartans took on one of the tougher programs in the area when they hosted Spring Valley. The Spartans lost 49-27, but in the matches that were wrestled, the Spartans outscored the Cardinals 27-25.

While the Spartans didn’t come away with a team victory, Peterson said it’s important to face quality competition if the Spartans hope to improve as much as possible.

“I love the idea of measuring up against tough teams,” he said.

Peterson used the 138-pound match as an example of the progress he’s seeing. Somerset’s Jared Grahovac faced Spring Valley’s Seth Schlegel, who took third place at the state tournament last season. Schlegel got an early lead, but Grahovac put up a hearty battle in his 19-8 loss.

Scoring wins for the Spartans against Spring Valley were Maack, Kearns, Moncada, Anez and Hecht. The first four of those wrestlers won with pins.

The progress made by the Spartans will get a severe test this Thursday when they host defending MBC champion Ellsworth. Peterson said he’s working with the Spartans on not getting caught up in the reputations of other teams and wrestlers.

“We’re looking to compete in every match,” Peterson said.