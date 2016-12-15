Somerset opened the game with its best start of the season thus far. With four different players scoring during the stretch, the Spartans jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first nine minutes of the game.

Nick Maitrejean started out with the hot hand, scoring six of Somerset’s first eight points. He ended up as Somerset’s leading scorer with nine points.

Somerset’s inexperience showed when the offense went cold. The Spartans struggled to create good shots and there were several times when they passed up quality shots. After building the 16-5 lead, the Spartans went more than nine minutes without scoring. David Ortega broke that spell with a hoop in the final seconds of the half, but the Spartans trailed 20-18 at the break.

The cold offense carried into the second half. The Spartans were held without a point for the first 11:03 of the half as Central built its lead to 35-18.

The young Spartans didn’t give up, playing hard to the final siren. Somerset scored the final eight points of the game as the younger Spartans got to compete against opponents more their age.

Sophomore guard Will Piletich did some good things offensively. He was able to create shots by driving into the paint. He finished with eight points.

“He’s put in a lot of hard work,” Somerset coach Taylor Germain said of Piletich. “He’s got a great work ethic. He always plays hard.”

Germain said he was proud of the effort and he sees clear progress from his players in each passing week.

The Spartans faced a tough assignment last Tuesday. The Spartans traveled to Rice Lake, where the Warriors are one of the best teams in the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake won 77-42. Germain said he liked the way his team competed against such a tall, athletic team.

Noah Dendinger led the Spartans with 22 points at Rice Lake. Maitrejean and Brennan Sheridan each scored five points.

The Spartans see their best chance for a win thus far in the 2016-17 season when they play at winless Baldwin-Woodville this Friday. The Spartans will also be in action next Monday, playing a non-conference game at Barron.