The Panthers trailed 16-5 midway through the first half against Somerset in the Panthers’ home opener. The defense then kicked in, allowing the Panthers to barge ahead for a 43-31 win over Somerset in the Panthers’ Middle Border Conference opener.

The defense was Central’s saving grace on Friday. After Somerset built its 16-5 lead, the Panthers held Somerset scoreless for more than nine minutes. That gave Central time to build a 20-18 lead by halftime.

Central’s defense was even better in the second half. Somerset wasn’t able to score for the first 11:03 of the half. By then, Central had scored the first 15 points of the half to lead comfortably at 35-18.

This was the Panthers’ second game of the season and it showed that the team is still a work in progress. While the defense got passing grades, the coaches were giving the offense an incomplete for its showing.

“We had no patience on offense for most of the game,” said Central coach Zach Turpin. “We settled for quick shots instead of working the ball side-to-side to get a better look.”

One of the biggest challenges for the SCC coaches is distributing playing time. The Panthers had 15 players see floor time in Friday’s game. Eleven different players scored, led by senior Trevor Nelson with 10 points.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who are interchangeable,” Turpin said. “It’s hard to play 15 kids and get in any rhythm.”

Turpin said the coaches used the sizeable lead in the second half to get younger players into the game and that 15 won’t be the standard number of players seeing game time. The Panthers were still without point guard Collin Nelson, who is likely to make his season debut this week. Turpin said he expects to see quick progress from the offense.

“We’ve got the pieces, they just need to mesh a little better,” Turpin said.

Peyton Nogal led the Panthers with 10 rebounds, showing excellent instincts in positioning for rebounds. He’ll likely get more playing time because the Panthers suffered a significant injury in Friday’s game. Senior Jason Pribnow, the team’s starting post player and one of the best post defenders in the conference, suffered a broken foot during the game.

“We’ll miss his defense and rebounding. He does the little things really well,” Turpin said.

The Panthers play their final game before the holiday break this Friday when they play at New Richmond. The team then gets nearly a two-week sabbatical from games before playing at holiday tournament at La Crosse.