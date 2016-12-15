The Panthers trailed by eight points late in the second half at St. Croix Falls. The Panthers charged back, taking the lead with 15 seconds remaining to shock the Saints, 48-46.

It was the second win of the week for the Panthers. Last Tuesday, they earned a 42-28 win at Amery.

That means the Panthers currently are tied at the top of the Middle Border Conference standings with New Richmond. That tie will be broken this Thursday, when the Tigers head to Hammond to face the Panthers.

The wins against Somerset and St. Croix Falls show the Panthers can’t be counted out of any game, even when it looked bleak against the Saints.

“St. Croix Falls had all the momentum,” said Central coach Luke Fritsche.

Central quickly turned things around. Kalli Cress hit a pair of three pointers. Mia Krogseng and Claire Frankiewicz scored off lob passes. With 15 seconds left, Krogseng scored to put the Panthers ahead. The Panthers needed a defensive stand, and that’s what they produced as the Saints couldn’t score off their final possession.

Krogseng led the Panthers with 22 points. Frankiewicz played a strong floor game, leading the Panthers with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

The win at Amery wasn’t one of the Panthers’ best showings from an offensive standpoint. They only scored 17 points in the first half, but they used a stellar defensive showing to lead 17-10. Defense has been the foundation of Central’s success for several years and Fritsche said he sees another aspect developing from the defense.

“The biggest thing that translates from (defeating) Somerset was we were able to shut down leading scorers,” he said.

The Amery game was a prime example. Madelyn Granica came into the game averaging 19 points per game and the Panthers limited her to eight points.

Krogseng led the Panthers with 19 points at Amery. Fritsche said he’s hoping the heavy defensive attention being paid to Krogseng opens up opportunities for other Panthers.

“More and more teams are double- and triple-teaming Mia. That should open up stuff if we’re patient,” Fritsche said.

The bench gave some much needed production at Amery, led by McKenna Johnson and Abby Edelman.

Fritsche said the recent win over Somerset has elevated the Panthers in the eyes of their opponents. It has made the Panthers a target.

“I could feel it against Amery and against St. Croix Falls. Teams are playing with more emotion against us than in the past,” Fritsche said.

The Panthers will play a pair of non-conference games next week, both on the road. They will be at Boyceville next Tuesday and at Durand on Thursday, Dec. 22.