The Panthers started their season last Thursday with a Middle Border Conference dual match at New Richmond. The Panthers lost a couple pivotal matches early in the night, putting them in an early 24-4 hole. They couldn’t overcome that early deficit, losing to the Tigers 48-31.

On Saturday, the Tigers competed in the La Crosse Logan tournament. With the young lineup, the Panthers still managed to place fifth among the 10 teams.

Injuries were a key thread in the opening week of the season. The Panthers lost Frank Holter and Drew Malecek to injuries on Thursday and Connor Burton went down to an injury on Saturday.

The good news is there are 27 wrestlers on the Panther roster this season. Unfortunately, almost half of those wrestlers have little to no wrestling experience. Of the 13 wrestlers the Panthers put on the mat at New Richmond, seven had less than two years of experience.

The experienced wrestlers came through against New Richmond. Connor Burton and Ryan Larson won on pins, while Malecek and Jake Nyhagen won via decisions.

Central coach Brad Holzer said Thursday’s match will likely be how the season goes for the Panthers. He said there will be good surprises as the wrestlers go through the learning stages of the sport.

The Panthers have moved into their new wrestling room at the high school. That is already paying short-term and long-term benefits. The room is large enough where the middle school and high school wrestlers can practice in the same room. This gives the younger wrestlers a chance to learn at a more accelerated rated and should be a boon for the program’s future.

The Panthers didn’t have any champions at La Cross on Saturday, but the quick progress being made by the team showed. Ten of the 12 Panthers who competed in the meet were able to place among the top six in their weight class.

Larson was the Panthers’ top finisher, placing second at 182 pounds. Nyhagen, George Vondriska and Hunter Schmidt finished third in their weight classes, with each of them posting three wins for the day.

Dylan Childs, Braeden Bloom and Linus Krummenacher earned their first varsity wins on Saturday.

The Panthers continue their MBC schedule this Thursday when they wrestle at Baldwin-Woodville. The Panthers will also be in action Saturday, competing at the Osceola dual meet tournament.