Somerset hockey ready for Thursday's clash with New Richmond

The Spartans aren’t concerned about state rankings. Their focus is directly set on this Thursday. That’s when they’ll play at New Richmond in a clash between the two defending Middle Border Conference co-champions. The Spartans also have a challenging non-conference game set for next Tuesday when they host Eau Claire North, which started the week with a 5-1 record.

In Saturday’s game, Somerset trailed Neenah 3-2 after the second period. The Spartans took charge of the game by scoring four straight goals in the 9:16 of the third period. The pivotal score came from Alex Lahde 72 seconds into the third period. That goal tied the score and it lit the fuse on Somerset’s spirit, as the team played with a great deal of momentum over the next nine minutes.

That momentum was stymied when the Spartans were called for three penalties in final seven minutes of the game. Neenah scored twice in the final minutes, the second of those goals coming with four seconds left in the game.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said Neenah is quite similar in style to the Spartans, running many of the same systems Somerset uses. One thing which Neenah did was it made a big effort to block shots in front of the net. That may have backfired on them. While Neenah did block a number of the Spartans’ shots, the Neenah defenders were also screening their own goaltender. Several of Somerset’s goals came when their shots got cleanly past the defensive player and the goaltender had very little time to react to the shot.

Lahde led the Spartans with three goals and an assist on Saturday. Wil Gauper finished with two goals and Jackson Haukom scored the team’s first goal of the day.

The Spartans were without senior Jack Lambert for the game after he’d had his wisdom teeth pulled three days earlier. Sophomore Wyatt Schmit stepped into Lambert’s role and assisted on three Somerset goals.

“Wyatt’s doing a good job of taking advantage of his opportunities,” Gilkerson said.

The Spartans scored their second MBC win of the season last Tuesday when they defeated WSFLG 10-1. WSFLG is the Burnett County-based cooperative team.

Gilkerson said Lambert was the standout in Tuesday’s game. He scored a career-high four goals, plus an assist in the game. Gauper scored twice, with Haukom, Jake Heyer, Beaudee Smith and Jack Peterson each scoring once. Smith’s goal was the first of his varsity career.