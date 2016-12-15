The loss leaves the Tigers at 3-2 for the season. They play one game this week, but it’s one that’s been on the Tigers’ radar since last season. The Tigers will host Somerset on Thursday. New Richmond and Somerset tied for the Middle Border Conference championship last year and this remains one of the most highly awaited rivalry games in the area.

The Memorial game was one of two the Tigers played last week against Eau Claire area schools. Last Tuesday, the Tigers won 7-2 at Hobbs Ice Arena against the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team known as RAM.

The game against Memorial started on a positive note for the Tigers. They played the Old Abes to a 1-1 tie after the first period. The Tiger goal was produced by Cole Thomas, who was seeing his first game time since an injury in the Tigers’ team scrimmage in November.

“The first period was our best start of the year,” said Tiger coach Adam Swanda. “I was glad to see Cole Thomas get back in the lineup. In his time allotted, he played well.”

The game hinged on the first minutes of the second period and it swung in Memorial’s favor. Memorial scored four straight goals to take a 5-1 lead. The Tigers got one goal back late in the period when Blake Kretovics stole a puck on a forecheck and snapped a shot past the Memorial goaltender.

The coaches used three lines of forwards and three sets of defensemen for much of this game. If this was a battle for conference and seeding position, they likely wouldn’t have gone this deep on the bench. There were reasons why the younger players on the roster saw significant ice time against one of the top teams in the state.

“We certainly need to see how they respond,” Swanda said. “We have to test those kids.”

Swanda said he was pleased with a number of things he saw in the game. One of them was how the Tigers continued to battle after Memorial’s burst of goals.

In the 7-2 win over RAM last Tuesday, the Tigers went into the game feeling pretty comfortable, knowing Somerset had beaten RAM 13-0 the week before. The Tigers outshot RAM 20-6 in the first period, but only had a 2-1 lead on the scoreboard, thanks to goals from Stuart Pearson and Nick Johnson.

Johnson, Hayden Bradbury and Chris Lubow scored in the second period and Noah Towberman and Kretovics tallied goals in the third period for the tigers.

Jake Erickson made 14 saves in net to get the win for the Tigers.