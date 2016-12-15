The early wins allowed the Tigers to build up a 30-4 lead against St. Croix Central in the Tigers’ first home match of the season. The Tigers were able to keep the Panthers at a distance from there, winning 48-31.

Among the highlights Thursday was the 100th career win by Tiger senior Bryce Younger. He earned a pin in the first period of the 145-pound bout to claim his 100th victory.

The win was the first for the Tigers under new coach Jeff Swanson. This is the fourth school where Swanson has earned varsity coaching victories. He’s also been a head coach in South Dakota, Minnesota and at Wisconsin Dells.

Thursday’s match began at 120 pounds where New Richmond’s Brandon Dennis was able to score a first period pin. Central came back with an 8-0 win at 126, but Swanson credited Austin Bau for putting up a good fight against one of Central’s top returning wrestlers.

The Tigers then put the match away by winning their next four matches on pins. This is the most experienced stretch in the Tigers’ lineup and it came through in a big way, with Christian Moeller, Dylan Minke, Younger and Dylan Wachter all pinning their opponents.

Moeller is the one rookie in that group. His win came in an incredible turn of events. Moeller was in trouble, trailing 7-0 late in the second period. He then reversed his opponent to his back, with Moeller earning the pin with one second remaining in the second period.

The Tigers finished that match with Roman Ficociello and Dayton Dodge earning pins. Dodge is a senior out for wrestling for the first time and the pin was his first win at the varsity level.

Swanson said Dodge’s win was emblematic of the Tigers’ success that night.

“We’re not the most technical team yet, but we get after people,” Swanson said.

The Tigers competed in a tournament at Eau Claire North on Saturday, placing 11th out of 24 teams. The Tigers had 11 wrestlers place in their weight class. That was led by Younger, who was the champion of the 145-pound class. Swanson said the tournament was just what Younger needed, facing several challenging opponents during the day.

Wachter and Brett Jensen won three matches during the tournament. Jensen’s only loss was to the 285-pound tournament champion.

Matt Harle and Jack Bau earned their first varsity wins during the tournament.

The busy December schedule continues with action this Thursday and Saturday. The Tigers will wrestle their third Middle Border Conference match of the season Thursday at Prescott. The Tigers will compete at a tournament at River Ridge High School in Minnesota on Saturday, a tournament that is new to the team’s schedule this season.