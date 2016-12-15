That’s where the Tigers are now. They will play at St. Croix Central on Thursday, with the winner owning the top spot in the MBC standings. Both teams enter Thursday’s game with 3-0 records.

New Richmond coach Ryan Schradle said he sees the importance in Thursday’s game. But he’s also looking at Friday’s game with equal importance. The Tigers travel to La Crosse Central on Friday, against a team that is in their WIAA regional tournament bracket. The Tigers will play another team from the Division 2 regional bracket next Tuesday when they host Menomonie.

This week will be the second straight where the Tigers played back-to-back games. On Friday and Saturday, the Tigers played games at Superior and Ashland. Both games were close, but the Tigers faded in the second half in both losses. The Tigers lost 60-46 at Superior on Friday and 44-36 at Ashland on Saturday.

The game at Superior was much closer than the final score might indicate. The Tigers started the game on an 8-0 run and Superior matched it. The teams traded scores until well into the first half when Superior inched ahead, leading 28-24 at halftime.

The Tigers got as close as three points in the second half, before Superior pulled away in the late going. This was the first loss of the season for the Tigers after starting the season with three wins.

Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 18 points at Superior, with Kate Miller scoring 13 points.

In Ashland on Saturday afternoon, the Tigers put together a crisp first half, but they couldn’t maintain that intensity in the second half. The Tigers didn’t trail in the first half. They led 13-5 before Ashland charged back to tie the score at 16-16. The Tigers then scored the final five points of the half on a three-pointer from Lorin Bauer and a hoop from Hagman.

Bauer hit two treys in the opening moments of the second half to extend the Tigers’ lead to 27-18. Ashland answered with a 12-1 run and the Tigers were never able to recapture the lead.

Bauer led the Tigers with 18 points Saturday and Hagman scored 12 points.

Schradle said he saw a glaring tendency in the Tigers’ three games last week that needs to be addressed. The Tigers were giving up a hefty number of offensive rebounds to their opponents. He said Superior scored 30 points off turnovers and second chances and Ashland scored 28 that way. The Tigers also gave up 26 offensive rebounds in last Tuesday’s 58-39 win over Ellsworth.

In the first half, the Tigers were in control against Ellsworth, leading 31-16 at the break. The lead grew up to 20. But Ellsworth then used offensive rebounds and Tiger impatience on offense to make a run. The Panthers cut the lead to 12 points and clearly had momentum before the Tigers could regain control of the game.

Hagman led the Tigers with 19 points. Miller had her best offensive night, finishing with 17 points. Bauer scored 12 points. Schradle said the ideal situation for the Tigers is to have three girls score in double figures each game.