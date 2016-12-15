In boys hockey, New Richmond earned a 2-1 win over Somerset in another round of their fiery rivalry. New Richmond's Nick Johnson scored the deciding goal, scoring off a rebound of his own shot with 11:54 remaining in the game. New Richmond outshot the Spartans, 36-11. In other hockey action, Amery defeated WSFLG, 4-3, and Baldwin-Woodville steamrolled RAM, 8-1.

In girls basketball, St. Croix Central stepped to the top of the MBC standings with a decisive 65-30 win over New Richmond. These teams entered the game as the final remaining unbeaten teams in the conference. In another MBC game, Amery defeated Ellsworth, 55-37.

New Richmond and St. Croix Central both suffered MBC losses on Thursday. New Richmond lost at Prescott, 43-30. The injury-ravaged St. Croix Central team lost to Baldwin-Woodville, 60-21.