And Tiger coach Rick Montreal is proud of that fact. But when it comes to their play on the basketball court, the Tiger coaches want the players to leave the “nice” on the sidelines.

There is growing frustration after the Tigers saw their season record drop to 0-5 with a 67-51 loss at Osceola last Friday. The loss drops the Tigers to 0-2 in their Middle Border Conference games.

The coaches played 11 different players in Friday’s game. The recent games have become auditions as the coaches seek to find players they can build around for the long haul.

“I’m searching for guys who want to compete daily,” Montreal said. “We need to find a fire on the floor.”

Osceola got out to a quick start in Friday’s game, but the Tigers came back to counter that charge for most of the first half. But by the end of the half, the Chieftains had stretched their lead to 30-18. The Chieftains were able to keep the lead at a comfortable level for most of the second half.

The frustration in the Tigers’ play begins with defense. The Tigers have long been known as one of the best defensive teams in the MBC. They haven’t been that this season. In their five games this season, the Tigers have given up at least 62 points in every game.

“We’re not executing the hard work it takes to get the stops (on defense) we need,” Montreal said.

The Tigers didn’t help their cause Friday with erratic care of the ball. The Tigers committed 19 turnovers, a number uncharacteristic for this group.

What’s made the coaches’ job more difficult is the team’s lack of consistency. There have been very few players who’ve scored consistently from game to game. Sophomore Cole Effertz led the Tigers with 10 points on Friday and Auggie Altena scored nine on three of his long-range shots. Ryan Jansen led the team with six rebounds, followed by Effertz with five. Russ Hop led the team with four assists.

The overall lack of consistency is a reason the coaches are playing so many players, because they want to make the right decisions on who sees more playing time.

“There’s no guarantees with an 0-5 team,” Montreal said on allotting playing time.

One player who did help his cause last week was junior Blake Getschel. He did some good things in the second half of last Monday’s loss to Altoona. That continued on Friday, including blocking three Osceola shots.

“He showed a little toughness, a little fire,” Montreal said.

The Tigers have two games remaining before the break. They play at home this Friday against St. Croix Central. They will also be home on Thursday, Dec. 22, in a non-conference game against River Falls.