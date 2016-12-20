Tuesday's Results: New Richmond boys hockey routs Menomonie

New Richmond and Menomonie also played in girls basketball, but the roles were reversed. New Richmond stayed close through most of the first half, but Menomonie pulled away in the second half to win 71-44. Jessica Hagman scored 15 points and Lorin Bauer 14 points to lead the Tiger girls.

The Somerset hockey team suffered its second straight loss on Tuesday. The Spartans lost at home against Eau Claire North, 6-4.

The Western Wisconsin Stars went to Hayward to take on another state-ranked team. The Stars almost pulled off another win, losing 4-3.

The Somerset girls basketball team faced a tough opponent from the Big Rivers Conference on Tuesday. The Spartans hosted River Falls, with Somerset taking a 54-49 victory.