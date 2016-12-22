The Tigers clearly were a worn-down team last week, losing games to Barron and St. Croix Central. After starting the season 3-0, the Tigers have dropped four straight games.

The La Crosse game would have been the Tigers’ sixth game in an 11-day span, including two long road trips. The game at La Crosse will be made up on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The two losses last week were highly frustrating for the Tigers, for different reasons. The Tigers led for a large part of last Tuesday’s game against Barron, but didn’t have the energy to finish off the win, losing 60-53.

Last Thursday’s game at St. Croix Central was a battle for the leadership of the Middle Border Conference. But it wasn’t really a battle. Central sprang to an 11-0 lead and the Tigers never found any spring in their legs. By halftime they trailed 48-9, with the game ending 65-30 in Central’s favor.

The Barron game started badly for the Tigers, with Barron rolling up an early double-digit lead. But in the last eight minutes of the first half, the Tigers became rejuvenated. Led by 16 first half points from freshman Jessica Hagman, the Tigers roared back, overtaking the Bears to lead 37-33 at halftime.

The Tigers opened the second half with the same fire, leading for the first 10 minutes of the half. But when the Tigers’ tank hit empty, the offense ground to a halt. Barron hit several shots down the stretch to seal the 60-53 score.

“Credit them, they made the shots and we didn’t defend well,” said New Richmond coach Ryan Schradle on the second half reversal of fortunes. “We can’t afford to get down on a team and use up our energy.”

The Tigers carry one of the smallest rosters in the area and that has been an issue. With seven girls in the regular varsity rotation, the quantity of games the past two weeks had a clear effect.

Hagman led the Tigers with 24 points and nine rebounds against Barron. Lorin Bauer notched 10 points. Mallory Kelly and Kate Miller finished with five rebounds.

In Thursday’s game, St. Croix Central came in fresh and the Panthers were motivated for the MBC lead showdown. The Tigers couldn’t match the Panthers’ firepower. Hagman led the Tigers with 14 points, while Central had three girls who scored 14 or more points.

The Tigers now have an eight-day span between games, which could be remedy for their issues. They do play two games over the holiday break. Next Wednesday, they will play at Durand where the Panthers are leaders of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. Two nights later, the Tigers will host Rice Lake.

Alumni game

Before the Dec. 30 game against Rice Lake, the Tigers will be holding an alumni game. Any former players and coaches interested in attending the game or playing in the alumni game should contact Coach Schradle.